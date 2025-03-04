Why is the media continuing to claim male ‘transgender’ criminals are women?

Major outlets continue falsely identifying male ‘transgender’ criminals as women. From violent bombers to sex offenders in women’s spaces, the media’s refusal to acknowledge reality is putting the public at risk.

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite Donald Trump’s executive order reaffirming the sex binary, the press is plunging forward with the transgender delusion.

By that I mean that they are still covering stories about male criminals as stories about female criminals, which is not only deceiving the audience – but it is challenging readers and viewers to suspend disbelief and acknowledge their identification of obvious males as females despite what our eyes tell us.

This, for example, is a February 27 headline from FOX News: “Woman arrested after explosives discovered at Tesla dealership.” And this is the “woman” they are referring to:

ARRESTED | A 40-year-old woman was arrested when police caught her with explosives at a Tesla dealership in Colorado, according to authorities. https://t.co/wRM9JsU7qT pic.twitter.com/Sz1PF42hwJ — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) February 28, 2025

The report opens by identifying “Lucy Grace Nelson” as a “40-year-old woman” who was arrested after explosives were found at a Colorado Tesla dealership and charged with explosives or incendiary devices use, felony criminal mischief, and a criminal attempt to commit felonies.

In a nod to reality, the report notes: “Police and jail records list Nelson as a female, though the department noted an alias of ‘Justin Thomas Nelson.’”

Give that photo a gander again. What do you think is more likely to be the alias: Lucy, or Justin? Nonetheless, the Loveland Police Department booked Nelson into jail as a female, and issued him a $10,000 cash surety bond. Nelson’s planned domestic terrorism is part of a larger campaign of protest against Elon Musk due to his DOGE activities with the Trump administration, and Loveland Police indicated that he will likely face federal charges.

This story is significant for a few reasons. First, it is yet another example of transgender extremism. There have been plenty of such stories of late. On February 19, ABC reported that 58-year-old Richard Cox, a registered sex offender, was found naked in a women’s locker room in Arlington, Virginia. He was arrested and booked on more than 20 charges – but Cox (who was identified as a male in this news report) had studied his transgender ideology well, and informed the police:

My civil rights as a transgender person allow me to use a public facility including the restrooms that identify with my gender. Them pulling up my information on the sex offender registry and using it to stop me from exercising my civil rights as a transgender person is a criminal misuse of the sex offender registry. Just to give an example, when they didn’t want black people in certain places, if they called the police and said, ‘Hey we have asked this person to leave,’ you guys realize that was because he was black.

Those lines are verbatim transgender talking points, and Cox assumed that they would work. And why not? The press usually describes men like him as women simply on their say-so, although it turned out that identifying him as a man was too great a burden for the “trans community” at ABC to stomach.

Cox likely assumed that Democrats would come to his defense, considering that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers just proposed changes in budget language that would refer to mothers as “inseminated persons” and Maine Governor Janet Mills faced off with Trump recently over her refusal to implement Trump’s executive order barring men from female sports – and thus female changerooms:

This clip of Donald Trump obliterating Maine’s Democratic Governor over her refusal to enforce a ban on transgender athletes is a sight to behold! pic.twitter.com/F5UWNVvMNv — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) February 21, 2025

The correct identification of trans-identifying criminals by the mainstream media – especially when they are as obviously male as Nelson – is a good litmus test for the press, because it is an indication of how committed the individual outlets are to transgender ideology. ABC referred to Nelson as a “woman.” So did People, CNN, and the Denver Post. Others, I noted – including CBS – carefully used Nelson’s name but avoided using his pronouns entirely.

Again, is this a woman?

This man pretending to be a woman was arrested for vandalizing and attempted arson at a Tesla dealership in Colorado Why are they always so violent? What’s in the hormone drugs they’re taking? pic.twitter.com/XrYAcQ58Y9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

Journalism is based on observing facts and accurately reporting them. If you get a question that obvious wrong, why should we trust anything else you report?

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

