Why ‘the pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is a lie

July 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – For days, the mainstream media have been playing a loop of reports that 99% of COVID-19 deaths are among unvaccinated people. Besides there being no data —there’s actually evidence that the opposite is true – it’s become the basis for a stream of dehumanizing propaganda that labels half of the American adult population and most children who haven’t taken experimental COVID-19 shots as “variant factories” and “incubators” of disease.

It’s frighteningly similar to early Nazi propaganda that referred to “filthy Jews” as spreaders of disease and stirred up irrational fear and hatred of millions of people in German society. It was a government message used to justify quarantining a people, starving them, and then annihilating them.

“Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated – and they’re killing people,” Joe Biden told reporters on Friday.

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said something similar earlier that day: “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

A lot of people have wanted to take off their masks for a long time and they oppose masking children, too. They’ve been forced to cover their faces by ‘freedom of choicers’ like Sebelius, to accommodate their neuroses and leftist desire to control others’ behavior, especially if isn’t sexually deviant or morally abhorrent behavior.

Two days later, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, announced that “99.5% of deaths right now from COVID-19 in our country are happening in the unvaccinated.” The only solution, he said, was for everyone to get vaccinated.

It was either a mantra – or an obvious orchestrated government propaganda program to make people take the shots. The three billion-dollar marketing program hadn’t appealed to 51% of Americans. The “filthy unvaccinated” storyline is useful for coercing those who don’t want the new drug. It’s a violation of the principles of the Nuremberg Code which was put in place after the human rights violations of Nazi Germany to protect people from taking part in medical experiments against their will. Since all coronavirus vaccines currently available in the U.S. are still in clinical trials for at least another year, they are experimental by definition.

Universally accepted principles like informed consent and medical freedom embedded in the Nuremberg Code don’t matter anymore, however. Now, vociferous champions of “freedom of choice” when it comes to the “right” of people to rip unborn babies from their mothers’ wombs are suddenly prying and dogmatic about other people’s medical choices. So Kathleen Sebelius, former stalwart “pro-choice” abortion enthusiast and secretary of Health and Human Services under Barack Obama said, for example, “It’s fine if you don’t choose to get vaccinated,” but “you may not come to work.”

“You may not have access to a situation where you’re going to put my grandchildren in jeopardy, where you might kill them, or you might put them in a situation where they’re going to carry the virus to someone in a high-risk position,” Sebelius told CNN host Erin Burnett.

Never mind that grandchildren – those under 18 years of age – have a 0.002% chance of dying from COVID even if they are infected. And some grandparents in America would rather die than force their grandchildren to take an experimental vaccine – their grandchildren face higher odds of dying or developing a lifelong heart condition like myocarditis, a serious blood clotting disorder, or a neurological condition from a vaccine than from the coronavirus. Some grandparents would rather protect their children before themselves. If Sebelius wants her grandchildren vaccinated with an experimental drug that has 11,000 deaths reported with it in eight months, she is free to do so.

“I want to take off my mask,” Sebelius said.

“I want to be able to live my life with vaccination, and right now, I’m being impinged on by people who say ‘I don’t want to get vaccinated,’” she said. “It’s fine. I want them to maybe have a limitation on where they can go and who they can possibly infect.”

A lot of people have wanted to take off their masks for a long time and they oppose masking children, too. They’ve been forced to cover their faces by “freedom of choicers” like Sebelius, to accommodate their neuroses and leftist desire to control others’ behavior, especially if isn’t sexually deviant or morally abhorrent behavior. Sebelius wants others to mask and vaccinate their children to protect her, and she thinks children can be dismembered in utero if they threaten someone’s lifestyle.

There’s little logic in anything vaccine-pushers say nowadays. Either the vaccine protects you against the disease, or it doesn’t. If Sebelius knows she can still get and spread the disease – the vaccine doesn’t prevent getting it (more on this to come) or transmitting it – then how can she blame the unvaccinated for spread? If her vaccine isn’t up to snuff, why force that choice on everyone else, too? But there are other reasons to dismiss the neurotic fear propaganda about the “filthy unvaccinated” of leftists like Biden and Sebelius.

99 percent?

The Surgeon General’s statement that 99.5 percent of coronavirus deaths are in the unvaccinated materialized out of thin air and dodgy data. It turns out it’s based on math by a couple of Associated Press reporters that involved some crude calculations – the kind done on a bar napkin – looking at reported deaths from COVID in the month of May and some number, perhaps from a CDC report on the number of COVID deaths in the fully vaccinated, which was “about” 150. Since the AP report didn’t source their data, it’s a guessing game to figure out how they came to this factoid that has since been repeated by every leftist media chain and Biden administrator. The reporters did update their story to correct the number of hospital admissions for coronavirus from 853,000 to 107,000, and the percentage of hospitalized people who had been vaccinated to 1.1%, not 0.1%. Since coronavirus cases in the vaccinated are seriously underreported and so are vaccine side-effects and deaths, the 99% number is simply not real.

The CDC stopped counting COVID-19 cases in the vaccinated

The trouble is, a lot of vaccinated people in the U.S. – tens of thousands of them – are getting COVID after their 94% effective shots. By April 30, the CDC reported that there were 10,262 COVID “breakthrough” cases among those who had been fully vaccinated at least two weeks earlier. They didn’t include those who had received only one shot or count those who had the second shot five or 10 days earlier.

And they knew this was “likely a substantial undercount of all SARS-CoV-2 infections among fully vaccinated persons.” But rather than try to determine the real numbers, the CDC announced that they were no longer going to count cases of the coronavirus in the vaccinated if they didn’t wind up hospitalized or dead.

How convenient.

By April 30, 160 vaccinated people had died of COVID. A few days later, the CDC updated the data to say that 535 fully vaccinated people had died of the infection. As of July 12, 5,492 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection were hospitalized, including 1,063 who died.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

If the CDC knew that more than 10,000 fully vaccinated people were COVID-positive by the end of April and that was a serious underestimate of the real numbers, and now they have stopped counting so they have no idea how many vaccinated people are infected, how can they now say that it’s the unvaccinated who are spreading disease?

Post-mortem in vaccinated COVID-19 victim

We know from the first – and apparently only – post-mortem study of a fully vaccinated person who died of COVID that he had a robust COVID antibody response – the measure of vaccine success. But he was dead.

He had detectable levels of viral mRNA in every organ tested and had what appeared to be a transmissible infection. So how can the CDC blame the unvaccinated for spreading COVID when the science says the vaccinated can be infected and transmit infection?

In countries that do count the data, it’s the vaccinated who are dying disproportionately

The CDC stopped counting a critical pandemic parameter, but other countries did not. The U.K. data on “variants of concern” reveals that there were 92 deaths of unvaccinated people compared to 163 among the vaccinated (most of them fully vaccinated). These mortality figures are miniscule in a country of 66 million people. But if you’re talking vaccine success, when you compare rates of deaths between the two groups from their case numbers, it’s the vaccinated who come out worse off – with odds of death nearly nine times higher than the unvaccinated.

In Israel, it was reported June 29 that the vaccine was failing and most new cases of COVID were in the vaccinated. Roughly 60% of the patients in serious conditions had been vaccinated and, according to Hebrew University researchers advising the government, around 90% of newly infected people over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated.

If in countries like Israel, with higher vaccination rates than most of the world, it is the vaccinated who are infected, and the vaccinated can get and spread disease, then it’s time to stop the “filthy unvaccinated” propaganda and let people make their own medical choices free of coercion.