Why the radical Zionism of Trump, Musk should concern us all

Donald Trump has been nominating and surrounding himself with people who are almost all very pro-Israel. That jarring development appears to be the litmus test for anyone who wants a cabinet position or any other influential position in his administration.

This should deeply concern the American people, especially after the horrors that have occurred in Gaza and elsewhere since the Hamas invasion last year. It gives the impression that Israel First has become Trump’s new main focus. That contradicts what he has been publicly proclaiming about America First. What have the Zionists done to him? There was little mention of this by Trump during his campaign, but there were signals, especially his fawning attitude to extreme Chabad-Lubavitch group mega-donor Miriam Adelson.

My hunch is that such a dramatic change can’t just be about the total of $540 million that Zionists have contributed to the Republican party during the election campaign.

Trump is far more committed to advancing the goals of the Chabad group and the foreign, alleged state of the Jews (millions of non-Zionist Jews reject the claim) than almost all Americans realize.

One of the pro-Isreal persons Trump has given a huge influence in his administration, and therefore also the United States and other nations, has been the multi-billionaire and creative technical genius Elon Musk.

A young man, Ian Carroll, responded to a recent “super Zionist Israel propaganda” post made by Musk on his X platform with a short message stating, “For being so smart, you’re exceptionally bad at understanding this one issue… kinda weird…”

That post received many likes and then Elon responded, “what am I missing?’”

Then Carroll posted a detailed response for Elon, plus the video below that in just under 10 minutes summarizes much of what LifeSiteNews has also discovered and extensively written about. It is remarkably well done except for the periodic foul language he uses.

Wow!!!! Some good news, perhaps. Is Elon finally getting Israel-pilled? Credit: @IanCarrollShowpic.twitter.com/y69ttu2w0O — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) January 10, 2025

It’s a video that needs to be spread to billions around the world. Why?

The truth about Israel has been difficult to discover because of the massively influential Israel government and military-implemented and directed news media propaganda and censoring campaign of many years. It’s secretive Unit 8200 cyber-warfare organization also frequently sends trained staff to infiltrate into influential positions in all the main Western social media platforms and news media companies to generate propaganda and censor anything critical of Israel.

Here is another, only six-minute but also powerful post by Carrol on “It’s time we stand together. It’s time we Rescue the Republic.

Make America Healthy Again

Make America Happy Again

Make America Human Again

Make America Great Again It’s time we stand together. It’s time we Rescue the Republic. Film by: @bobbybailey

Bus by: @kylekemper

Funding by: @MAHAtoken

Event by: @RescueRepublic pic.twitter.com/aIGCKcSNKJ — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) October 4, 2024

And one more.

This is how you can fight back right now. Everyone has the power to fight back. Money runs the system. And you can still spend your money how you choose. For now… pic.twitter.com/2AgqLcLEU0 — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) January 9, 2025

They are all about the globalist New World Order and the imminent threat of a great powers war being provoked by Israel for its sole interests.

There are many more useful posts by this well-informed, young man who is very concerned for the United States on the Ian Carrol Show on X.

Pass this article and its included videos on to especially all the younger people you know. They need to be exposed to and convinced about what this article has revealed. Many of them possibly would not initially be as willing to spend the time to read LifeSite’s detailed investigative articles on the same topics. These posts by Carrol are about what will be impacting the future for them and their families now or to be, unless they do something not to stop these things.

It is time to wake up the world, and thanks to all the alternative information and news sites on the internet, it is finally happening and the Zionists and other globalists are facing an unexpected and growing level of pushback. That is good news! But we all need to make a concerted effort to spread around this information while there is still time to hopefully prevent the evil plans of those who want to enslave or eliminate us.

Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

