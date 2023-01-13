Why we shouldn’t ‘trust the science’ but rather put our trust in God

The COVID fiasco has shown that scientists are fallible and God is infallible.

(LifeSiteNews) – Jordan Peterson recently made an honest admission on Twitter: “I trusted the vaccine process more than I should have.”

“I thought the lockdowns and masks were a terrible idea, but I still thought we could rely on public health and science,” the Canadian psychologist wrote:

It’s worse than I thought. I trusted the vaccine process more than I should have. I thought the lockdowns and masks were a terrible idea but I still thought we could rely on public health and science. https://t.co/FV0fGsTbpX — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) December 19, 2022

Peterson’s tweet shows exactly where the problem of our modern “scientifically minded” society lies. The belief in the Christian God has been replaced by a vaguely defined belief in “the science.”

What people usually mean when they say “I trust the science” is that they trust the current popular view among the majority of scientists in a given field. The first problem with that proposition is that the media often presents a distorted, sensationalized image of the alleged majority view among scientists. Secondly, even if the majority of scientists believe in a certain theory or hypothesis, the “truth is not determined by a majority vote,” as the recently deceased Pope Benedict XVI said.

“Virtually every single theory about every single thing has been disproved and upended or replaced at some point,” Catholic commentator Michael Knowles pointed out in a recent speech.

Knowles names the theories about the origin of life that have changed and contradicted each other over the centuries, including in the 20th and 21st centuries.

“Although the scientists are frequently wrong, they are almost never in doubt,” Knowles stated.

Another problem with the “trust the science” mentality is that many people seem to believe that scientists are these unbiased, independent angels in white lab coats that only work for the common good of humanity.

Many historical examples disprove this notion, like the fact Antonio Egas Moniz won the Nobel Prize in 1949 for inventing the Lobotomy, a highly controversial procedure that involves severing connections in the prefrontal cortex to treat mental disorders. The operation often left people emotionally blunted and severely restricted in their intellect but was performed on regular basis until the 1950s.

Like the rest of us, scientists are fallen and fallible human beings after all.

Returning to Peterson’s case and our current day and age, we can say with certitude that many of today’s scientists have ulterior motives, especially those that work in the pharmaceutical industry or in important administrative positions.

What happened during the Covid fiasco goes way beyond the usual mistakes and inaccuracies that are natural to scientific inquiries.

One illustrative example is the case of Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member. As the “Twitter Files” have shown, Gottlieb pressed Twitter to remove truthful information about the mRNA injections because it could cause “vaccine hesitancy” and hurt Pfizer’s bottom line. Gottlieb is a doctor and was an important “voice of science” during the “plandemic,” but he clearly did not work for the common good of humanity.

READ: Latest Twitter files reveal Pfizer chair forced Twitter to censor facts about COVID shots

The moral of the story is we should not “trust the science,” especially after living through the past three years.

We should rather put our trust in almighty God. And trusting in God does not mean checking your intellect and rationality at the door. Great philosophers and theologians, like Aristotle and St. Thomas Aquinas, have provided us with an incredible intellectual framework.

God’s nature does not change, and philosophical and theological truths do not change. They are not subject to constant overhauls like scientific theories are. While the scientific method is very useful and can be of great value, it is also fallible and can easily be abused by people in power with nefarious motives.

Therefore, we should always trust God and always be skeptical of what is presented to us as “the science.”

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

