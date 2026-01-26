Why young people are asking ‘forbidden’ questions on taboo political issues

Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show are Mark Lambert and Katherine Bennett, hosts of the Catholic Unscripted podcast.

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show are Mark Lambert and Katherine Bennett, hosts of the Catholic Unscripted podcast. We discussed the so-called “forbidden” topics of feminism, the “Jewish question,” and hell; the spiritual dangers of sitcoms like Friends; and more.

After briefly discussing the hidden dangers in modern television shows, I asked Bennett about young people’s fascination with the so-called “Jewish question,” and why they’re gravitating toward influencers like Nick Fuentes. She explained that these influencers are filling a void since the topic has become so taboo and is no longer discussed by the Church or anyone.

“(T)he Jewish question was something that was always addressed in the Church. If you look … back at the tradition of the Church, addressed in a way that recognized the dignity, the inherent value of all human persons, but recognized a spiritual reality that manifests,” she said.

Bennett stressed that certain narratives have been created post-World War II and with the birth of the United Nations (UN). While older generations never questioned these narratives, younger generations have become suspicious of why they cannot be questioned.

“What we’ve noticed now with young people is that they are starting to question things. And one of the things they’re questioning is the narrative around what can and cannot be said about the Jews and about Israel,” she said. “What they’re finding is when they want to ask questions, they’re being shut down. Now the problem with that is when you try to explore something, and you’re immediately shut down, it’s only going to make you more interested to know why.”

URGENT: Israeli settlement could ‘end Christianity in the West Bank’

“And so my concern is that it’s going to push people who have legitimate questions about whether they’ve been told the truth about certain things … the word ‘antisemitism’ is used to shut people down,” she added.

Bennett continued:

They have legitimate questions that need to be addressed. But my worry is it pushes them into the dark corners of the internet, where they look at figures like, let’s say, Nick Fuentes, let’s say … on masculinity … Andrew Tate. And so they’ve been pushed into these extreme corners because they’re not getting answers from people, and particularly, especially the Church, and figures and fathers and leaders who are prepared to engage in those conversations. So I think that’s one thing that … we’re going to have to address going forward.

I jumped in to note that this fascination with the “Jewish question” among younger people seems to have grown following the October 7 attacks, followed by the genocide and the destruction of Christian churches in Gaza. And while the Holy Land bishops have spoken out against these atrocities, their own bishops have been largely silent.

READ: Holy Land bishops denounce ‘Christian Zionism’ as a ‘damaging ideology’

Bennett agreed and stressed that the official narrative around the Second World War has also resulted in other important aspects of the war, like the killing of Catholics in Dachau, being erased.

“A number of Catholics were killed during the Second World War in Dachau, a number of Catholic priests. … That’s something that is not discussed, because it’s overshadowed by the unquestionable narrative,” she said. “And that’s not to say what we’ve been told or what’s received is not true, but it’s to say there are other elements that shouldn’t be off the table. Because what we learn there is a value in suffering in what happened in Dachau, and that is something we don’t want to lose from that story.”

To hear more from Katherine Bennett and Mark Lambert, watch my full interview above or by clicking here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











