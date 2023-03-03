Will Chinese election interference be the scandal that finally cancels Trudeau?

I know what you are thinking: Trudeau has survived more nuclear storms than a cockroach, so why is this time any different?

(LifeSiteNews) – There are few things that unite Canadians these days – even hockey is seen as “too white” by the woke left – but disliking the Liberals seems to be a growing national pastime.

With the eruption of Trudeau’s China election interference scandal, we are seeing something that never seemed possible. Even the Globe and Mail, which for context for international readers is like The Washington Post to the Democrats, has turned on the Liberal party in the wake of this scandal — a scandal that is being called “the biggest political scandal in Canadian history.”

If the reader is unaware, the implications of Chinese interference in Canadian elections are alarming, to say the least. Unlike the Russia Collusion hoax that Donald Trump had to deal with, it looks like this is actually real, and if so, it would mean that the most dominant dictatorship in the world is meddling in the electoral affairs of America’s neighbor.

Are you worried about World War III because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict? Imagine what it would mean if China had deep control over a nation that shares almost 10,000 kilometers of land.

Mutiny brewing

On Thursday, March 2, the House Affairs Committee ruled in a 6-5 vote that Parliament must order a public inquiry into claims of foreign election interference. The five votes against were from Liberal MPs, but representatives from all other parties in the House voted in favor of an inquiry.

This is the first time that NDP representatives have voted against the best interests of the Liberals since making their handshake deal to secure a loose coalition.

The House is now expected to demand “the Government of Canada to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system, including but not limited to allegations of interference in general elections by foreign governments … [and] investigate abuse of diaspora groups by hostile foreign governments.”

As one pundit put it at the Globe and Mail, Trudeau now has to give a “yes-or-no” answer to whether he was aware of Chinese meddling into Canadian elections.

The former substitute drama teacher is known for his mind-numbing soliloquys, so we shall see if he can give a one-word answer.

This is not Trudeau’s first scandal, but it is seen by Canadians as the most damning affair he has had to deal with to date. The Emergencies Act (EA) saga was definitely damaging to Trudeau and the conservative press went after him for it – for the most part – and even some of the liberal outlets felt comfortable enough to pose difficult questions.

However, the EA affair was not in the technical sense a scandal – even if it was manifestly unjust – as he did not break any laws in the strict sense by invoking a power that is by the letter of the law under the umbrella of his executive power. Also, the pandemic of stupidity that accompanied the China virus had not fully subsided in early 2022, with many politicians having still hitched their political rides to mass vaccination and public health “expertise.”

People are fed up

By now, the majority of the population is hoping to forget the so-called pandemic like a bad dream, and many are frankly ashamed of what happened to our country throughout that time.

Trudeau’s persona as the leader who would bring “sunny ways” when he was elected in 2015 has dissolved and more and more Canadians are fed up with the division in the country, inflation, and the fact that Trudeau is routinely seen as embarrassing by the international press. Furthermore, Trudeau’s defense against accusations of Chinese interference in Canadian electoral politics is becoming more embarrassing with every day.

One of his most recent gaffes was when he linked “anti-Asian racism” to questions about Chinese interference in Canadian elections.

In short, Canadians on both the left and the right are done with the Trudeau experiment and the mainstream press is now asking us to prepare for a post-Trudeau Canada

Teflon Trudeau

I know what you are thinking: Trudeau has survived more nuclear storms than a cockroach, so why is this time any different?

Admittedly, it is difficult to hope that Trudeau might be out of office sooner than was previously believed as scandal seems to slip off his back like Teflon. However, the pressure on Trudeau right now is not just coming from the right-wing press, and the accusations are so severe that people are throwing around the word treason and sitting MPs are demanding he resign.

We must be realistic. On the one hand, we shouldn’t expect some hard and fast right-wing pendulum swing that ousts Trudeau and completely restores the country to its former glory. On the other hand, we must look at history and realize that even the most hardened dictators all have an expiration date.

If Trudeau is a dictator, he is a soft dictator, which is to say he runs his government in an authoritarian and manipulative way, but without the ghastly murderous and violent tendencies that history’s most infamous tyrants relied on.

Napoleon had his Waterloo, Hannibal’s elephants could not survive the Italian Alps, and Hitler let his nature get the better of him and he poked the Russian bear.

As detestable as those men were, they were forces to be reckoned with, yet even they couldn’t last.

For China, Trudeau has been a disposable puppet that they could use to infiltrate Western culture even more, and if they have been protecting him, they will have no issue pulling back and watching the puppet have his strings cut.

We might dare to say that Trudeau’s days are numbered.

