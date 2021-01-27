Will COVID vaccines really bring us back to normal?

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — When the U.K. first announced its approval of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer, Health Secretary Matthew Hancock described the vaccine as “the dawn…lifting all of the gloom” in a televised interview.

Donald Trump made it a feature of the final months of his presidency to refer to the development of COVID-19 vaccines as a “medical miracle.”

This week the U.K. minister for COVID vaccine deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, said that the coronavirus vaccines are “our way out of this pandemic.”

But despite their gloom-lifting, supposedly miraculous qualities that we are told will see us out of the pandemic, various caveats about the vaccines are also being consistently explained. We don’t know whether the vaccines will stop transmission of the virus; we don’t know how long they will be effective for and we don’t know how effective they will be against the increasing number of variant strains of COVID-19.

Of course, many will be concerned regarding the increasing reports of deaths associated with coronavirus vaccines. Others will be troubled that government guidance urges various groups, including pregnant mothers, not to take the vaccines, as well as stating that their impact on fertility is unknown. Many too will wonder why they should trust international pharmaceutical companies who have been forced to pay billions in criminal penalties for their medical products, in order to be treated for a virus which has had no significant health impact either for themselves or their loved ones.

But a far greater number of people will be focused on the idea that the problems of 2020, and now 2021, have a solution. Their political leaders have told them that there is a solution. The mainstream media have told them there is a solution. Their natural instincts tell them that there must be a solution and that this unknown state of things won’t last forever.

And it’s not just those making the lockdown rules who promote the idea that the vaccines are a way back to normality.

Nigel Farage, arguably one of the most influential figures in the U.K., the chief figurehead in the Brexit movement, a major ally of Trump’s, and self-styled enemy of globalism, has in recent weeks strongly backed as swift a rollout of the vaccine as possible. He has even advocated that former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair – a vaccine enthusiast who has called for the widespread implementation of digital health IDs – to be put in charge of the U.K.’s vaccine program.

On January 6, after describing the U.K.’s lockdown regime as “depressing,” Farage concisely expressed the idea which no doubt is still held by many people around the world.

“There’s a way out of this, isn't there? And the way out is vaccinations.”

The message is clear. We all know this is awful, but coronavirus vaccines are “the way out” of this depressing unpleasantness.

But in November last year when Professor Sir John Bell of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which is advising the U.K. government in its coronavirus policy, said that life would go back to normal by spring this year, he was quickly corrected by WHO special envoy professor David Nabarro who instead said that after a vaccine rollout, “Life will go back to a new normal, and we're not there yet.”

England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, assured the public earlier this month that things would go back to normal in less than a year, while at the same time urging an ever more regular wearing of face-masks. In the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci has begun encouraging Americans to wear two masks and at least one major media outlet has suggested that wearing three would be better still. This would not appear to indicate that a trend towards normality is developing.

And now, less than two months on from the U.K.’s approval of its first COVID-19 vaccine, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already told us that there is “theoretical risk of a new [COVID-19] variant that is a vaccine-busting variant coming in.”

And what’s the answer to vaccine-busting variants? More vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna are already developing booster shots.

So, just like the first round of lockdowns, we can expect that the first vaccine is just one of a series of COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 related vaccines.

Johnson is far from being the only one to have given a strong indication that one round of vaccinations is not going to lead to the end of the extraordinary social and political measures adopted by governments all over the world.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, was very clear in November that many of the features used by governments to “stop the spread” of COVID-19 will remain even once a vaccine had been widely administered.

“A vaccine on its own will not end the ‪#COVID19 pandemic. We will still need to continue: Surveillance; Testing, isolating & caring for cases; Tracing & quarantining contacts; Engaging communities; Encouraging individuals to be careful,” Ghebreyesus wrote in a November 16, 2020, Twitter post.

U.K. deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has said that he expects people to continue wearing masks even after they are vaccinated, albeit he suggests that he doesn’t expect the government to necessarily continue enforcing mask wearing.

A BBC article published earlier this month addressing the question of whether or not COVID vaccines will “give us our old lives back,” introduces the idea of an era of “vaccine plus.” The article includes a quote from will Professor Azra Ghani, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, who assures us that a vaccine “will end the pandemic” but that “it is just a question of when.”

In the meantine, Professor David Salisbury, a former director of immunization at the U.K. Department of Health, informs us that we will be entering an “era of vaccine plus.” What does the article suggest that the “vaccine plus era” will look like? Vaccines + masks + social distancing + test and trace. So not back to normal then. Professor Ghani is then quoted as saying that while the COVID vaccines will end the pandemic, “they will not totally ‘get rid of the virus’ and the world will need to ‘keep vaccinating’.” So, vaccines + masks + social distancing + test and trace + more vaccines before long.

Indeed in Van-Tam’s recent interview he would only say that the government is “hopeful” that COVID-19 vaccines will provide protection “in the region of a very high number of months, possibly a small number of years.” In other words, not very long then before yet more action will be needed to combat the virus.

It’s a consistent message they are giving, and it is certainly not that COVID vaccines are going to bring us back to normal, however much the vaccines are lauded.

A January 15 article in the left-wing U.K. newspaper, The Guardian, asks “how soon can we get back to normal life?” after the rollout of the vaccine and gives essentially the same answer as that of the BBC article. That is: no clear idea on the relaxation of lockdown measures, more COVID variants are coming, and there will certainly be more vaccines required.

So, you don’t need to read anything about “The Great Reset,” the “New World Order” or the “4thindustrial revolution” to see that the idea that “normality” is coming back soon looks increasingly unlikely. You just have to note what leading politicians and their allies in the mainstream media are consistently saying. Even when one thing they say contradicts the other thing they just said.

