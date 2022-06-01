Will DeSantis challenge homosexual Dave Rubin’s abortion-tainted ‘fatherhood’ via surrogacy?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s event with Dave Rubin Thursday evening will be a decisive moment for the governor who currently enjoys broad support from conservative Americans across the country.

(LifeSiteNews) — When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joins interviewer Dave Rubin on stage Thursday evening in Orlando, pro-life, pro-marriage, and pro-family Americans will be watching closely to see whether the man who has been positioning himself to be the next GOP candidate for the presidency ignores or challenges Rubin’s egregious pursuit of parenthood via surrogacy.

“It’s going to be a great evening,” promised Rubin in a Facebook video promo announcing the event. “We’re going to talk about keeping Florida, Florida, and perhaps making America, Florida.”

The public event will be a decisive moment for the governor who currently enjoys broad support from conservative Americans across the country for his leadership in championing pro-life, pro-religious liberty legislation and taking a stand against the infiltration of woke propaganda in the state’s public schools, supporting efforts to ban “gender transition” operations for children, holding firm against totalitarian COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine and passport mandates, and the World Health Organization’s recent attempt to expand global pandemic powers.

Rubin likewise enjoys a large, devoted online audience who appreciate the open homosexual and former liberal’s efforts to fight back against Big Tech censorship and to preserve free discussion in the public square.

The upcoming event would’ve likely gone on with little controversy except that earlier this year, Rubin announced that he and his “husband” are awaiting the birth of two babies obtained through donated eggs and surrogate mothers.

While many celebrities who present themselves a conservative tripped over themselves as they raced to congratulate Rubin on social media, a much smaller group of conservatives called out Rubin for his highly problematic decision to engineer children through surrogacy with his homosexual partner.

“I like Dave Rubin. But this announcement is at odds with his love of rights/liberty,” children’s rights activist and founder of Them Before Us Katy Faust tweeted in response to Rubin at the time.

“93% of lab created babies lose their right to life,” noted Faust, “and these 2 babies lose the right to their genetic mother, their birth mother, and the maternal love they’ll daily crave.”

Faust was referring to the fact that when couples or individuals, whether homosexual or heterosexual, choose to engineer children through surrogacy, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempts at successful pregnancies fail. Stored embryos deemed to longer be necessary for the parents’ pursuit of a family — often numbering a dozen or more — are discarded as medical waste.

This is a form of abortion.

Jennifer Roback Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute called Rubin’s method of building a family a “crime against humanity.”

In a commentary penned for The American Conservative, Declan Leary noted that 18 eggs were taken from a woman and fertilized with semen from Dave Rubin and his “husband,” also named Dave. “‘Some of it takes, some of it doesn’t take,’ but suffice to say that quite a few zygotes—biologically distinct human beings—were created in the process.”

Leary continued:

This is evil, plain and simple. Dave and Dave paid for the creation of roughly 18 unique, individual human beings, just so that two of them could be successfully implanted in rented wombs and delivered to their purchasers after a nine-month interval. The fate of the other 16 need not be spelled out. This, of course, is the primary issue: the moral abomination of surrogacy itself, the commodification of the human child, the relegation of women to the status of incubators.

In view of the heinous aspects of Rubin’s pursuit of fatherhood, LifeSiteNews reached out to Gov. DeSantis through his press secretary, Christina Pushaw, a few days ago in order to understand what the governor’s intentions are heading into the event with Rubin:

Dear Ms. Pushaw, As an esteemed prolife champion, will Governor DeSantis challenge Dave Rubin when he meets with him on stage in Orlando on Thursday evening and ask the following questions: How do you justify joining forces with another man and plotting to deprive two yet-to-be-born children of the presence of their mothers throughout their lives? (All children crave maternal love, yet these two will lose their right to their genetic mother and their birth mothers.) How do you justify treating women as nothing more than “ breeders ” who will be tossed aside after giving birth?

What will happen to the remaining frozen embryos? Will you allow the murder of your other children by simply discarding them as nothing more than medical waste? (93% of lab created babies lose their right to life.) For Governor DeSantis: Are you concerned that by not addressing these issues in Thursday’s public forum with Rubin that you will convey your approval of depriving children of their most basic need to enjoy their mother’s loving presence? Do you approve of treating women who offer their bodies as surrogates as “breeders” who can be tossed aside after carrying children in their wombs for nine months? Should women be expendable for gay men who want to have children?

Do you view the common practice of discarding unwanted embryos produced in the pursuit of producing offspring as abortion, or, do you see this practice as an acceptable reason for terminating unborn, unwanted human lives? . . . The pro-life public which in general is very much pro-DeSantis will be watching this very closely.

As of this writing, Gov. DeSantis’ office has not replied.

Here’s what’s at stake on stage in Orlando

A few days ago, conservative pro-life activist and author Austin Ruse, founder of C-Fam, wrote a commentary which asked, “Are Gays Replacing Christians in the Conservative Movement?”

Gov. DeSantis needs to ponder whether or not he will fuel that trend —the “great replacement” as coined by Ruse— within the conservative world when he meets with Rubin.

“The normalization of homosexuality, and especially the normalization of homosexual parenthood, necessarily leads to the more radical gender ideology advancing from the left today,” noted Declan Leary in his essay. “If men and women are perfectly interchangeable in sex, and in the role of a mother or a father—those things most closely tied to biological reality—then of course they must be interchangeable in everything else. The premises underlying the acceptance of L, G, and B logically lead to T, sooner or later.”

Leary added:

A conservative movement that makes its peace with the former three will have to reckon with the latter—with all the torment and chaos it entails. It will also have to answer for the children who became laboratory waste so that Dave Rubin could feel just a little more fulfilled, and the two survivors forced to grow up without a mother. It will bear the weight of an order in which eggs and wombs and babies are bought, sold, and rented, and helpless children made and paid for by the sterile West are left stranded in a war zone.

“Nonreligious conservativism is dead,” declared Jennifer Roback Morse concluding her criticism of the Rubin surrogacies. “When the history of this era is written, people will look back and marvel at how crazy we have become, how filled with hubris we are, how stubbornly self-indulgent we are. And those historians of the future will realize: Only the people of faith had the sense to see that this was wrong — and the courage to stand against it.”

Will Catholic Gov. DeSantis prove himself to be one of those people of faith when he faces Dave Rubin?

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

