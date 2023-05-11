Will King Charles III put his country first or serve globalist interests instead?

(LifeSiteNews) — All eyes were turned on England this past weekend for the coronation of King Charles III.
The Coronation of the King of England is one of the most awe-inspiring and eye-catching ceremonies in the world, and one that is steeped in tradition, most especially in Catholic tradition.
Indeed the very abbey itself where King Charles was crowned, Westminster Abbey, is one of the glories of England’s Catholic past and still houses the relics of another King of England, Saint Edward the Confessor.
Queen Elizabeth was England’s monarch for more than 70 years and was loved and admired all over the world. Her son, the newly crowned King Charles, has been much less popular throughout his life — not least because of the public perception of his role in his failed marriage with the late Princess Diana.
Beyond that, LifeSite readers and viewers of The John-Henry Westen Show are likely all too aware of Charles’ association with globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum and his frequent promotion of what you might call the “Green agenda”, or “climate ideology.”
We’re going to get into all that, and more, on this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.
I’ve been speaking to LifeSite reporter Frank Wright, who has been on the ground in London — right outside Westminster Abbey where King Charles was crowned.
It’s no exaggeration to say that Frank is one leading experts on the agenda of the globalists — if you don’t believe me, just check out his regular reports on LifeSite. But he’s also an Englishman through and through, a loyal subject of the crown and a man of deep faith.
If there’s anyone who knows about the globalist agenda and how disastrous it is for humanity, it’s Frank. Nevertheless, I want you to hear Frank’s reflections on why, despite all of Charles’ imperfections, there are many reasons to be hopeful that Charles might still reject his globalist alliances and why we should never lose hope in our fervent prayers for the conversion of our leaders.
