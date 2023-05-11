Will King Charles III put his country first or serve globalist interests instead?

(LifeSiteNews) — All eyes were turned on England this past weekend for the coronation of King Charles III.

The Coronation of the King of England is one of the most awe-inspiring and eye-catching ceremonies in the world, and one that is steeped in tradition, most especially in Catholic tradition.

Indeed the very abbey itself where King Charles was crowned, Westminster Abbey, is one of the glories of England’s Catholic past and still houses the relics of another King of England, Saint Edward the Confessor.

Queen Elizabeth was England’s monarch for more than 70 years and was loved and admired all over the world. Her son, the newly crowned King Charles, has been much less popular throughout his life — not least because of the public perception of his role in his failed marriage with the late Princess Diana.

READ: King Charles III crowned in Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Beyond that, LifeSite readers and viewers of The John-Henry Westen Show are likely all too aware of Charles’ association with globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum and his frequent promotion of what you might call the “Green agenda”, or “climate ideology.”

We’re going to get into all that, and more, on this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

I’ve been speaking to LifeSite reporter Frank Wright, who has been on the ground in London — right outside Westminster Abbey where King Charles was crowned.

READ: King Charles helped organize original Great Reset meeting with World Economic Forum during COVID-19

It’s no exaggeration to say that Frank is one leading experts on the agenda of the globalists — if you don’t believe me, just check out his regular reports on LifeSite. But he’s also an Englishman through and through, a loyal subject of the crown and a man of deep faith.

If there’s anyone who knows about the globalist agenda and how disastrous it is for humanity, it’s Frank. Nevertheless, I want you to hear Frank’s reflections on why, despite all of Charles’ imperfections, there are many reasons to be hopeful that Charles might still reject his globalist alliances and why we should never lose hope in our fervent prayers for the conversion of our leaders.

This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

READ: King Charles III’s coronation oath to put the name of God in the mouths of millions

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











