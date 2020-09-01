Will Left’s brilliant strategy of fomenting riots and then blaming them on Trump work?

PETITION: Urge state legislatures to scrap universal mail-in ballots and help protect the vote! Sign the petition here.

September 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – "No one will be safe in Biden’s America," said Donald Trump at last Thursday’s RNC to howls of outrage from Democrat politicians. But the President’s assertion was graphically affirmed—in full view of tens of millions of Americans—by the howling mob of Leftists waiting outside the gates of the White House who verbally, and in some cases physically, assaulted those leaving.

The same disconnect was also in full view in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which the state’s Democrat Governor, Tony Evers, urged President Trump not to visit because his “presence will only hinder our healing.” This is rich, coming from the liberal politician who did nothing for days on end to hinder Kenosha’s burning, which only ended when President Trump provided aid from federal law enforcement and the National Guard to restore order.

But the most delusional politician in America today is, without a doubt, the Far Left Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, who denounced Trump for offering to bring Federal resources into the city to restore order, insisting that this would only make things worse.

“Just how could things get worse?” Americans may be forgiven for asking. After all, for three long months Leftwing anarchists and thugs have been rampaging through that city’s streets every night, destroying property, setting upon the police, and now shooting dead a counter-protester.

Everyone knows that Trump has repeatedly offered to send federal officers to cities and states under siege by Leftwing mobs. The Democrats in charge have invariably refused his offers on the grounds that this would only inflame the situation. And then they go on to inflame the situation themselves by ordering the police to stand down in the face of violent mobs. And the looting and burning continue.

In reality, the problem isn’t President Trump – it’s the elected officials in Democrat-run cities turning a blind eye to the radical left-wing mobs burning down their communities.

That liberal politicians would close ranks against Trump is not a new story, but we are in an election year when nothing, politically speaking, happens by chance. The liberals welcomed the original demonstrations against “racism” and “police brutality”, encouraging a movement they saw as a way to energize their Party’s leftwing supporters who were not excited—to say the least—about the aging septuagenarian who was heading their ticket.

Anarchists and communists are not good about taking direction, however. Marching virtually unopposed in Democrat-controlled cities soon emboldened some of their number to begin engaging in acts of vandalism like toppling statues, breaking windows, and overturning police cars. Looting and arson quickly followed.

When the protests in Minneapolis, Chicago, and other cities turned violent in late May, not a single Democrat politician called for the restoration of law and order. Instead, they have repeatedly given left-wing rioters cover by calling them “peaceful protestors.” After suggesting on May 30th that the protesters should remain peaceful and not violent, Biden himself went silent. Even worse, when asked if he would redirect our nation’s law enforcement funding, Biden responded “Yes, absolutely” – encouraging the far-left anti-police radicals within his own party even as the wanton looting and destruction of property grew worse and spread to other cities.

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, was not nearly so circumspect. As soon as the riots began she set about raising bail money for the jailed rioters. “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she Tweeted. Even as the rioting and rampant vandalism spread to other cities, she continued to tell protesters in television interviews that they “should not” let up.

Biden’s campaign staff were among those who responded, supporting the unrest with their pocketbooks. At least 13 members of Biden’s staff donated to a fund set up to bail out those arrested for rioting and more serious crimes. Many in the left-wing of their party—the only wing that seems to matter these days—followed their lead.

With bail money readily available, some of the same miscreants have been arrested and released a half dozen times. The result of allowing dangerous criminals who were arrested for rioting, looting, and arson right back out on the streets was … more rioting, looting, and arson the following night.

Liberals saw little risk in this revolving door strategy because they knew that the mainstream media would help them frame the protests as “mostly peaceful.” Certainly CNN, MSNBC, and the Washington Post have done their best to ignore or explain away the scenes of violence and arson that have become nightly features of life in a number of America’s cities.

Someone should have told Biden’s handlers about smartphones and social media, however. Enterprising journalists like Andy Ngo have used Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts to reach millions with first-hand reports on the riots in Portland and elsewhere. Then there is Trump himself, with his 85.6 million followers on Twitter. It’s safe to say that one “Law and Order!” Tweet from Trump has more impact than an entire issue of the Washington Post celebrating “peaceful protesters.”

The media smokescreen has been shredded by social media, revealing the nightly violence that plagues some American cities and something more: that it was conjured up by the left. The violence is being perpetrated by left-wing groups, supported by liberal donations, rioting in left-leaning cities, run by left-wing mayors who promote radical causes.

The only way to disassociate the Democrats from the recent violence would have been for Joe Biden to draw a clear distinction between the Democrat Party and the radical Left. But this would have been fatal to his electoral chances, since he needs the support of the radical wing of his party in order to win. So instead, he emerged from his basement on Monday to blame the riots and violence in Democrat-run cities solely on President Trump.

In his remarks, given to an almost empty auditorium in Pittsburgh, the Democrat nominee uttered not a breath of criticism of the left-wing mobs led by Antifa and other radical groups that have been terrorizing America’s cities. He offered no criticism of people who call for the killing of police, whom they refer to a “pigs” or a “cancer”. There was no suggestion to the mayor of Portland that he should accept federal help in his failing city or that Democrat governors need to control the riots by calling in the National Guard or the federal government. Instead, he attempted to shift the blame for the violence onto the one person who more than any other has tried to restore law and order in Democrat-run cities.

Attacking Trump for problems of his political allies’ own making is, in my view, outrageous enough, but Biden went even further. He threatened even more left-wing violence if he didn’t win:

"Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?"

Now the Left was wrong to foment riots for political gain, and more wrong still to blame the riots on the one person, more than any other, who tried to stop them.

But it is absolute folly for the leader of the Democrat Party to suggest that, if Americans don’t vote the way he and his party want, they will unleash even more violence.

Americans do not like to be threatened by thugs, even if the messenger is as mild-mannered as Old Joe Biden.

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.