Will World War III break out after Pope Francis visits Moscow?

Xavier Reyes-Ayral joins me for the second part of a two-part episode of The John-Henry Westen Show on the false prophet foretold in the Book of Revelation and whether that could be Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — In Part 2 of this two-part episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I continue my discussion with Xavier Reyes-Ayral about Pope Francis’s role in the alleged prophecy of Garabandal, whether he is the false prophet foretold in the Book of Revelation, and whether or not a major war would break out in Europe after Pope Francis visited Moscow. (Click here if you missed Part 1.)

Through many of his actions, one of them being the signing of the infamous Abu Dhabi Declaration, Francis has promoted religious indifferentism. He has also overseen pagan worship ceremonies, most prominently when he allowed an idol of a pagan goddess, Pachamama, to be worshiped in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

“It was a disgrace. It’s idolatry. Period. That’s it. You cannot excuse something that is that ugly and opposite to the fate of the Church,” Ayral said regarding the Pachamama incident during the Amazon Synod in 2019.

According to Ayral, there are rumors and reports that Pope Francis plans to visit Moscow in June to potentially meet with Russian representatives to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

He said that Francis has “been trying to insert himself diplomatically as an intermediate meditator between the parties involved.”

“The Vatican has been under [heavy] diplomatic pressure by the heads of states of the European Union, and by the Americans, not to try to even appear as trying to open diplomatic avenues with Russia without first ensuring the same thing with Ukraine, and they are trying to push him [Francis] away, because right now, the avenue of peace is not a convenient one for the parties involved.”

However, according to the alleged apparitions at Garabandal, a new war would break out in Europe after the Pope visited Moscow.

“At that moment, after his return to Rome, there will be new military conflicts of the utmost gravity in different parts of Europe,” Ayral warned.

According to the apparations, this new conflict would break out during a “synod,” which Ayral said could be interpreted as the ongoing Synod on Synodality.

For all this and more, tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. If you missed Part 1 with Xavier Reyes-Ayral, click here to watch.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











