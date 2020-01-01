John-Henry Westen

Wishing you a happy and Holy New Year from LifeSite!

January 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — 2020 is finally here! I wanted to wish you all a very happy and blessed New Year.

At LifeSite we achieved a milestone in 2019 in reaching 100 Million page views and launching seriously into video. We have been pushing to reach as many people as possible with the truths of Christ, especially those most under attack today namely His truths on life, marriage and family. 

And while the times may seem dark, let's all make 2020 our year to strive for a fidelity to Christ’s Truth beyond anything we’ve ever done before. Let’s recognize that our strength comes from the Lord, that He has all the grace we need to live out His will and better than that allow Him to live in us and reach out to others through us.

Just as the Mother of Christ carried Him inside Her and so blessed her cousin Elizabeth and John the Baptist in her womb, with Jesus’ presence let us likewise be Christ-bearers blessing all those we meet with His love.

Happy New Year to you and yours from all of us at LifeSiteNews!

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.