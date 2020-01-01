Wishing you a happy and Holy New Year from LifeSite!

Blogs

January 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — 2020 is finally here! I wanted to wish you all a very happy and blessed New Year.

At LifeSite we achieved a milestone in 2019 in reaching 100 Million page views and launching seriously into video. We have been pushing to reach as many people as possible with the truths of Christ, especially those most under attack today namely His truths on life, marriage and family.

And while the times may seem dark, let's all make 2020 our year to strive for a fidelity to Christ’s Truth beyond anything we’ve ever done before. Let’s recognize that our strength comes from the Lord, that He has all the grace we need to live out His will and better than that allow Him to live in us and reach out to others through us.

Just as the Mother of Christ carried Him inside Her and so blessed her cousin Elizabeth and John the Baptist in her womb, with Jesus’ presence let us likewise be Christ-bearers blessing all those we meet with His love.

Happy New Year to you and yours from all of us at LifeSiteNews!

