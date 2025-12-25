With darkness all around, Christians must again look to Jesus in the manger

The world was just as dark when Christ was born, yet His Gospel transformed empires and can do so again, according to God’s will.

(LifeSiteNews) — Two thousand and twenty-five years ago today, the Lord of Lords, the King of Kings, and Savior of the world was born in a stable in the tiny town of Bethlehem, surrounded only by His Blessed Mother, His foster father St. Joseph, a shepherd boy, and a couple of animals. Few others in that pagan world had any idea that an event that would forever change the history of the world had taken place in Judea.

While Our Lord was born in that quiet creche, the masses were worshipping various pagan “gods” (demons), perhaps burning a Yule log to mark the winter solstice; some people offered human sacrifices, but the masses had no idea that their Savior had arrived to redeem them.

It’s worth reflecting on the fact that over two millennia later, we find ourselves in an eerily similar post-Christian world that has rejected that small child’s Gospel all over again in favor of the paganism that was so prevalent before His birth, even among many who claim to be Christian.

Modern idolatry and human sacrifice

Across the Western world, we’ve seen massive statues of pagan deities being erected and even some that are explicitly satanic allowed to be displayed in the name of the Masonic concept of “freedom of religion.” How many households, including those owned by self-identified and perhaps in some cases well-meaning Catholics, will have creepy Buddha and Hindu figures displayed prominently in their homes today, the day we commemorate the birth of our Savior?

Sadly, the Church hierarchy, too, has welcomed idolatry into the Vatican in recent decades, most notably with the Assisi meetings under Pope John Paul II and more recently the Pachamama abomination under the Francis Vatican.

Human sacrifice has also made a comeback, as over 73 million unborn babies are sacrificed each year via abortion. Then there’s the slaughtering and starvation of innocent Christians (among others) in Gaza, the birthplace of Christ, by a modern-day Herod by the name of Benjamin Netanyahu.

How many so-called Catholics will have a beautiful Nativity scene displayed in their homes today but support a woman’s so-called “right” to murder her own child, or perhaps support the genocide of innocent Christians by their unwavering support for the state of Israel?

READ: Jewish pundit says supporters of ‘what Israel’s doing in Gaza’ can never ‘claim to be pro-life’

The way most celebrate Christmas is pagan

And let’s take a brief look at the typical modern, commercialized celebration of Christmas, shall we? Many faithful don’t bother to honor their Savior by assisting at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass or by mentioning the Christ child beyond a few symbolic decorations, if that. Instead, the average home has a nice display of lights, an ornately decorated tree, exchanging of gifts (don’t get me started on how the modern depictions of Santa Claus look almost nothing like St. Nicholas), a nice dinner, oh and, of course, some edifying football games to stream!

At that point, your Christmas celebration is hardly any different from the pagan feasts the Romans and Greeks celebrated to mark the winter solstice. You could make the argument that our brethren who identify as “pagan” today are more honest about their beliefs than merely cultural Catholics who celebrate Christmas this way.

I could go on, but this reflection is really not meant to be negative. While the fact that our modern world has some striking parallels to the pagan world in which Our Lord was born 2,025 years ago might sound depressing, it should actually serve as a consolation.

Look to Christ in the Nativity creche

You see, as dark as the world may seem, it was just as dark as when our King was born all those centuries ago. We need only look to His crib for consolation as our days become darker, after all it was Our Lord who came into the world as a tiny baby wrapped in swaddling clothes who founded the Church and taught the Gospel that eventually converted the mighty pagan Roman Empire before spreading across the globe and becoming the dominant religion. And He can do it again if it be His will. We know from Sacred Scripture that God wins in the end, and the wickedness of this world will ultimately pass away.

READ: The deeper meaning of Christmas is the joy that comes from the birth of Our Lord

Whether that means a Constantine-like figure (probably not Trump, barring the most miraculous of conversions) will emerge and bring about the conversion of the American empire, the rise of the prophesied “great French monarch, the restoration of the Holy Roman Empire, or at the end of the world with Our Lord’s second coming, God will win.

So, as we look toward Our Lord’s Nativity today, let us reflect on the many similarities between Our Lord’s time and ours, and beg Him to intervene and restore Christendom to a world that so desperately needs it, softening the hearts of the vast majority of our population, probably including some family and friends, who look at this great feast and their Saviour as described above.

Look to His Blessed Mother, the Holy Theotokos, who was conceived without original sin, who carried Our Lord in her womb for nine months, and whose prayer He can’t refuse and ask for her intercession for our world. Look to St. Joseph, the noble carpenter, who had to place his trust in God, despite perhaps having doubts, and ask for his intercession when tempted to despair about the state of the world or the Church.

And, of course, let us take time to rejoice because this day is born unto us a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the great state of Pennsylvania!

Gloria in Excelsis Deo!

Christ is born! Glorify Him!

Antonino Cambria is an American journalist for LifeSiteNews based in western Pennsylvania. He holds a B.A. in journalism from Penn State University. During his college years, he reverted to the Catholic faith after being exposed to the Traditional Latin Mass. Identifying as “bi-ritual,” he now regularly attends the TLM and frequently assists at the Byzantine Divine Liturgy. In addition to LifeSite, Antonino’s work has been published in the Daily Caller, LifeNews, and local publications.

Share











