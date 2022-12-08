Woke World Cup reveals hypocritical, dictatorship-like tactics of LGBT-obsessed Western media

The pressure Western outlets are putting on Qatar for its opposition to same-sex 'marriage' and transgenderism is nothing more than hypocritical, geopolitical virtue signaling.

(LifeSiteNews) — The uniform militancy that sodomy and gender confusion have been defended by dutiful foot soldiers (literally speaking) at this year’s World Cup is enough to leave even the most skilled propagandists jealous.

Never in Xi Jinping’s wildest dreams could he draw up (well, maybe he could) the top to bottom public relations campaign carried out by Western actors in support of the LGBT agenda these last few weeks.

Not a day goes by without a knee being taken, a field being stormed, or some woke TV anchor complaining about how “human rights” are being violated by the host country. It’s all rather tiresome seeing grown men complain about how other men aren’t allowed to indulge in their sexual desires without state approval.

The pressure Western outlets are putting on Qatar for its opposition to same-sex “marriage” and transgenderism is nothing more than hypocritical, geopolitical virtue signaling, something American politicians and international media are quite skilled at.

Consider that the same press that’s complaining about gays not being able to openly flaunt their sexuality in Qatar is the same group of people that’s silent on the U.S.’s corrupt partnership with the Wahhabist government of Saudi Arabia, an Islamist state that decapitates homosexuals.

(Side note: Joe Biden upgraded Qatar to being a “major” American ally in January, a move that comes with significant economic and military privileges. Why isn’t ESPN or CNN talking about that?)

Western media also loves to draw attention to what they call the “crimes” of “dictators” and “thugs” in Syria, Russia, and elsewhere, but rarely do they mention the spying and reports of atrocities carried out by the Israeli military, especially against Palestinians.

What’s more, U.S. presidents routinely lecture the world about “free and fair elections” while at the same time stoking color revolutions overseas, backing voter fraud efforts at home, and denying Christians in America their right to religious liberty. No wonder other countries ridicule us.

Lastly, sports leagues like the NBA and the PGA Tour turn a blind eye to human rights abuses in China so they can expand market share and make billions of dollars in profit there. Meanwhile, basketball stars who speak out against the Communist Party or golfers who join the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV league are silenced by team owners and condemned by commentators. The double standard is truly breathtaking.

Ricky Gervais’ monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes perfectly exposed the hypocrisy of those who control the cultural commanding heights in the West. “Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” he said at the time.

At least the Crusaders who went to war in the Middle East centuries ago defended the rights of God and His Church from infidels trying to destroy it — a noble purpose if there ever was one. The rainbow flag-waving snowflakes who descended on the Persian Gulf this year are doing battle with Muslims so drag queens can read gay books to 8-year-olds in Arab libraries. In other words, they’re fighting Crusades for queerness. That tells you everything you need to know about what the West values these days.

This year’s World Cup, if nothing else, reveals the colonialist, dictatorial attitude of the LGBT-obsessed Western media apparatus, which selectively hunts down those who dissent from its doctrines. More nations need to stand up to this inquisition lest the true understanding of marriage and biblical sexuality be lost for good.

Stephen Kokx is a journalist for LifeSiteNews. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Francis Cardinal George. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching and politics. His essays have appeared in a variety of outlets, including Catholic Family News, CatholicVote, and Alpha News.

