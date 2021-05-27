Woman conceived during rape and abandoned now on a mission to save unwanted babies

Donate to Monica Kelsey’s mission to save baby lives at LifeFunder.com by clicking here.

May 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) ‒ In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I bring you an amazing and powerful good-news story of Monica Kelsey, whose mission is to save lives through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Her organization provides mothers in crisis pregnancy situations the chance to choose life and safety for their children by anonymously surrendering them at a hospital, firehouse, or other facility that has these boxes.

Kelsey discusses with me today what inspired her to become involved not only in the pro-life movement but the safe haven movement as well. She talks about how her own mother, after being raped, found out she was pregnant but decided to give birth and then abandon her baby. Kelsey notes that “my life isn't worth less simply because of the way I came to be.”

During our interview, I aired some clips of Kelsey demonstrating just exactly how the Safe Haven Baby Boxes work. She explains how their organization is not only “about saving babies in boxes. We're about helping moms through their crisis.” Her ministry also helps women who wish to regain custody of their baby or wish to reunite with their child later in life.

Finally, Kelsey encourages everyone to help her organization continue their life-saving work.

