Woman plays victim after she had abortion based on faulty paternity test

A woman is upset that she killed her baby based on the mistaken belief the child was from a ‘fling’ instead her fiancé. Now she is suing – but she should blame herself for devaluing human life.

(LifeSiteNews) — A woman who killed her preborn baby is now suing a paternity testing company, saying she would have chosen life if not for the botched results.

But the story is less a cautionary tale about paternity testing and more an indictment of the pro-abortion movement, which happily champions cases like rape or (alleged) medical emergencies while ignoring that women use abortion as a matter of convenience. Abortion, of course, can never be justified, as it is the direct and intentional killing of innocent human life.

The story also shows the direct connection between fornication, which is having sexuality activity outside of marriage, and abortion.

NBC News reports that an unnamed woman is suing a company called DNA Diagnostics Center. The paternity test company originally told her there was a 99.9 percent chance her preborn baby came from a “fling” she had and not from relations with her fiancé.

The selfish woman than had an abortion at 20 weeks “in order to preserve her relationship with her fiancé,” according to the NBC News affiliate in New York.

Turns out, according to the testing company, that her fiancé really was the father of her now-dead baby. Now she is suing, blaming the company for her series of extremely poor choices.

“You took away the family I could have had,” the woman claims. Yet, the paternity testing company never forced her to fornicate with some random person and her fiancé. She, in fact, went to an abortion facility, gave money to an abortionist, and had her child killed.

The paternity testing company did not force her to have an abortionist rip apart her baby in the womb. That was her choice to make her bad decision-making even worse.

Furthermore, the company did not harm her relationship with her fiancé. She did it to herself in several ways.

She had sexual activity with another man. A good way to preserve marital bliss is to remain faithful to the person you intend to marry. She made a mistake.

But she made it worse by killing her baby, which is closely linked to mental health issues and marital problems, in addition to the fatal harm to the baby. A 2023 Charlotte Lozier Institute review of academic studies concluded that “abortion is harmful to many women’s mental health, increasing the likelihood of anxiety, depression, substance abuse or overdose, excessive risk-taking behavior, self-harm, and suicide.”

Her abortion stands in clear contrast to her faux moral courage behind her decision: “I decided to save my marriage,” she said. “I was already five months pregnant. I decided to terminate the pregnancy.”

Now, I am not a marriage expert, but usually marriages are preserved by not having sexual relations with other people and not having premarital relations with someone before you are married.

There were dozens of things she could have done to preserve her marriage, like practicing abstinence, going to church with her fiancé, and discussing values.

Aborting a baby was not one of them.

Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

