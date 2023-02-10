‘Womb transplants’ for gender-confused men are coming sooner than you think

Be assured – once this becomes possible, progressive governments will ensure that this is part of taxpayer-funded health care. It may sound like an insane Frankenstein prophecy, but it isn’t. It’s coming.

(LifeSiteNews) — Remember when we were told that the transgender debate was mostly about conservatives being jerks about pronouns? I think we’ve moved past that.

For a couple of years already, biological men cosplaying as women have been demanding that the medical establishment address the injustice inflicted on them by reality and figure out a way to put wombs in men. Further to that, trans activists have asserted that this is, in fact, a right, and that as such womb transplants – when that day arrives – should be free. That is, funded by the taxpayer. You can’t make this stuff up. You wouldn’t want to.

As insane as it sounds, we might be getting closer to that day: doctors are now saying that it may soon be possible to transplant wombs into biological men. According to the National Post:

Several teams are ‘actively working’ to make uterus transplants for transgender women a reality, according to an article published in the medical journal Fertility and Sterility, with the first such procedure likely to happen ‘within the next few years, if not sooner.’ A team at Ohio’s Cleveland Clinic, the first in North America to transplant a uterus from a deceased donor into a woman born without one, authored the paper. If the anatomical challenges in transgender women can be overcome – and surgeons have said none seem insurmountable – uterus transplants would make it possible for trans women to gestate and give birth to a child. The baby would be delivered by caesarean section. In some cases, the donor womb might come from a transgender man – someone who was born female who is transitioning to male and who no longer desires a uterus.

In short, surgeons can play mix and match with body parts. A woman who wants to be a man has her womb removed; that womb can then be put in a man who wants to be a woman.

And it gets weirder: “Others have sketched a hypothetical but plausible case in which a transgender woman who undergoes a uterus transplant carries a pregnancy conceived with her own previously frozen sperm – raising ethical and legal issues regarding what ‘parental title’ she should be given.”

According to a team from Temple University Hospital’s plastic and reconstructive surgery program, who noted that womb transplants are close enough to being a reality that it is time to “pre-emptively plan for the challenge that these parents will face,” the solution is likely to proceed with “de-gendering” parenthood.

“If there is no clear purpose or benefit to designating a parent as a mother or a father,” the Temple group wrote, “then why do we need it at all? The ultimate goal should be to provide a child with unconditional love and care from their guardians, regardless of gender or title.”

Decades of research has resulted in womb transplant experiments on mice, pigs, sheep, and baboons. Around 80 womb transplants have happened in humans thus far; 35 babies have been safely born as a result.

The Montreal Criteria for the Ethical Feasibility of Uterine Transplantation states that the recipient of a womb transplant must be a “genetic female,” but trans activists have “argued that excluding trans women [biological men] violates their right to gestate, and that a biological male who identifies as female could arguably have a uterine factor infertility that’s no ‘functionally different’ than a female who can’t get pregnant because she lacks a uterus, or a functioning one.” The fact that the male narrow pelvis eliminates the possibility of childbirth (not to mention other missing equipment) can be remedied by utilizing c-section. The child would have to be conceived through IVF.

All of this should make a sane person recoil in horror, from the wild claim that men have a “right to gestate” to the idea that obscene amounts of money and energy should be poured into carving up males and taking wombs from females to launch a vain attempt to gestate a child created in a petri dish – most of these children, it must be noted, will die during these attempts.

Yet, one poll indicated that over 90 percent of men identifying as women (182 of them) said that procuring a uterus would make them happy and “enhance feelings of femininity and alleviate (gender) dysphoric symptoms.” Most said they wanted to have children; another report indicated that women having their wombs surgically removed in pursuit of masculinity would be willing to donate the rejected body part to those heading in the opposite direction.

Be assured – once this becomes possible, progressive governments will ensure that this is part of taxpayer-funded health care. It may sound like an insane Frankenstein prophecy, but it isn’t. It’s coming.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

