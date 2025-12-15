Women and girls are being assaulted in mixed-sex changing rooms in Britain

Some establishments have decided that if they are not permitted to allow trans-identifying men into female spaces, they will simply eliminate female-only spaces altogether.

(LifeSiteNews) — On the website for Trans Advocates for Equality, they denounce the “anti-trans extremists [that] are spreading fear and misinformation about trans people, attacking our right to simply use the restroom.”

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) claims that those concerned about permitting trans-identifying males in female spaces are pushing “discriminatory narratives” and that the “trend of inflammatory fearmongering and demonization is a threat to the health and safety of transgender people, as well as cisgender people perceived to be trans.”

The Human Rights Campaign concurred, referring contemptuously to the “bathroom predator myth.”

Of course, LGBT groups have resolutely refused to address the fact that sexual assaults do happen in bathrooms, as well as the flood of public cases that we have covered consistently in this space and have also been covered by news outlets like Reduxx and publicized far and wide by prominent figures such as JK Rowling.

A new report from the Telegraph this month rebuts the LGBT narrative in blunt terms. “Women and girls are being sexually assaulted in mixed changing rooms across the country,” the U.K. outlet reported. “New police data show that at least 16 rapes, 80 sexual assaults and 65 acts of voyeurism were committed in sports centres in 2023, equating to three offences a week.”

Just as opponents of opening private female spaces to trans-identifying men have warned, “[m]any of the offences were in mixed-sex changing areas, according to a report by the Women’s Rights Network (WRN), which obtained the figures via freedom of information requests.” WRN called “mixed-sex changing areas” a “magnet for sexual predators.”

Although the U.K. Supreme Court’s April ruling found that “woman” refers to “sex” in the Equality Act under law and thus establishments do not need to permit trans-identifying men into female spaces, the Telegraph noted that “many leisure centres are side-stepping the guidance by installing mix-ed sex changing areas, with one in three failing to offer any single-sex facilities.”

In other words, some establishments have decided that if they are not permitted to allow trans-identifying men into female spaces, they will simply eliminate female-only spaces altogether.

“Horrendous crimes, including rapes, sexual assaults and voyeurism, are occurring daily in our local swimming pool changing facilities – places where females are uniquely vulnerable,” former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies stated. “One-third of leisure centres provide no single-sex changing or shower facilities for female swimmers because many local authorities have moved to mixed-sex changing villages, often following Sport England guidance …Women and girls face hidden dangers when using their local pools because mixed-sex changing rooms are proving to be a magnet for sexual predators.”

In fact, the data reveal that most of the assaults took place in “mixed-sex areas,” and in seven cases, “the perpetrator was a male member of staff.” According to the Telegraph:

One teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by a man in a swimming pool while she was showering said: “I was crying myself to sleep and walking to school with puffy eyes. I suffered vivid nightmares, those same scenes playing on repeat in my head. I had countless panic attacks. I was constantly battling my own thoughts. To this day, the smell of chlorine makes my muscles tense.” A woman who was a victim of mobile phone voyeurism said: “I wasn’t going to tell anyone. What’s the point? Nothing will be done about it.” Another victim said she felt “really scared,” adding: “What if there are pictures of my naked body on the internet now for everyone to see?” Another said: “I feel like leaving swimming altogether now. I can’t believe someone has done this to me. I feel so embarrassed.”

In fact, in a statement reminiscent of the criminally negligent approach of law enforcement during the horrific grooming gangs scandal, the report stated that crimes perpetrated in leisure centres are “likely to be under-reported because a lack of faith in the police meant women and girls decided instead to avoid swimming pools in the future.”

With the grooming gangs, law enforcement ignored victims because they did not want to appear racist or antagonize the Muslim community. In the case of the assaults happening in mixed-sex facilities, it appears that some victims simply assume that police will not want to draw the ire of the LGBT lobby which insists that the idea of the predators in these facilities is a myth motivated by prejudice.

The police have spoken up in some instances, including in September when they detailed “substantive concerns” about mixed changing rooms at the new swimming pool proposed for Stevanage, Hertfordshire, saying that the “potential for voyeurism” should trigger a redesign of the facility to “demonstrate that the issue of violence towards women and girls has been addressed.” According to the Telegraph, two men “were found guilty of secretly filming more than 5,000 members of the public, including children, at swimming pools across London and the South East.”

“Women and girls are being put at risk of serious sexual crimes because local authorities, sports councils, leisure centre operators and architects do not take women’s safety seriously. They ‘design in’ harm and provide opportunities for avoidable abuse,” the Women’s Rights Network wrote in its report. “It is alarming that the default option for new swimming pools is a mixed-sex village-style changing facility. This ignores how the vast majority of women feel about ‘gender-neutral’ changing areas and shows no regard for safeguarding risks or mitigation measures that might protect women and girls when vulnerable in a state of undress.”

Once again, it is women and girls against the LGBT lobby – with the lived experiences of females dismissed as delusional, or acceptable collateral damage in the pursuit of transforming society to align with LGBT ideology.

