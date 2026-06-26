World Cup ‘Pride Match’ between Egypt, Iran is taking place in Seattle tonight

Teams from the two Muslim countries will arrive in one of America's most left-wing cities to a full-blown 'queer celebration.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 26, the World Cup turned into the War of the Worlds when the Seattle game between Iran and Egypt was designated the “Pride Match” because, as the BBC put it, “it falls on the Friday before Pride Weekend, which celebrates diversity and the LGBTQ+ community.”

Teams from the two Muslim countries will arrive in one of America’s most left-wing cities to a full-blown “queer celebration”; drag performances and “Pride watch parties” are planned, and the LGBT flag will be flown inside the stadium. Homosexuality is illegal in both Iran and Egypt, and thus both countries have complained. Seattle, predictably, has refused to back down.

Back in December, Egypt’s soccer association sent a letter to FIFA “categorically rejecting any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match” and “completely rejects such activities, which directly contradict the cultural, religious and social values in the region, especially in Arab and Islamic societies.”

“We are here to play football, not for other things,” stated Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei. “As for things that are forbidden in our religion and do not exist, we do not want to talk about them. We only talk about the match, football and the beauty of the game.” In Iran, homosexuality is punishable by 100 lashes for each partner, or execution.

Seattle’s World Cup organizing committee delicately refrained from commenting on the assertion that these things “do not exist,” with one official instead gushing that they are “thrilled” about the event, and noting diplomatically that “it might not be how you want to live or how things are in your country, but this is something that makes us unique and we want you to experience it and be curious.”

The Iranian head coach has not responded to this invitation. Seattle’s chapter of Queers for Palestine presumably finds this entire situation an awkward distraction from the important shared goal of destroying the Christian West.

FIFA sidestepped the argument entirely, issuing a statement affirming that LGBT flags will be inside the stadium, and noting: “The Fifa World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds. Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events.”

“General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the Fifa World Cup 2026 stadium code of conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums provided they are used in a manner consistent with the code,” the statement emphasized.

Thus, a single Seattle stadium will host a microcosm of the twin pincers currently squeezing the West on Friday: Islamism on one side, and the ascendant Sexual Revolution on the other. If only both could lose.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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