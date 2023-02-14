World Economic Forum’s ‘15-minute cities’ are a godless inversion of the Christian order

At the end of the day, while Christian communities center around God, the 15-minute city centers around man.

(LifeSiteNews) — Have you heard of the so-called “15-Minute City?” If you haven’t, here is a quick primer.

A 15-Minute City is an idea cooked up by a city planner named Carlos Moreno, which essentially divides larger cities into smaller portions where it is alleged that all your necessities will be within 15 minutes either by foot or bicycle.

The idea has been around for a while and the World Economic Forum (WEF) showcased the notion as part of its 2021 Sustainable Development Summit.

For obvious reasons, those who don’t think Klaus Schwab-approved projects should be implemented anywhere on planet earth are skeptical, to say the least.

Some have claimed that 15-Minute Cities are a ruse for enacting climate lockdowns, for example. Which is understandable considering the main motivation for the urban-planning craze seems to be the environment. For the proponents of this type of lifestyle, it is believed that people will not have to get in their cars very often, or at all, since everything they need is within a few minutes.

Now, in case you are one of those people who thinks that globalists use environmentalism to control your life, you shouldn’t be worried, because the mainstream media has assured us this will never be the case.

In addition to concerns about the endeavor being used as a control mechanism for climate reasons, people have legitimate concerns about the level of infrastructure development that would be needed. In essence, if this sort of thing were to take off, it would mean a massive restructuring of major cities across the world.

That means governments would have to embark on massive projects that would require massive amounts of resources – taxpayer dollars – and the cooperation between corporations and governments would likely turn the two into a single entity. To put it plainly, only a socialist-styled government could even attempt to pull something like this off.

But what is really wrong with the 15-Minute City?

Aside from the WEF’s approval of the idea, its implicit endorsement of radical environmentalist policies, and the socialism required to carry out such a project, is the idea of a smaller and more manageable urban setting all that bad?

If I am being honest I don’t think the idea of spending less time in traffic and more time in the neighborhood sounds all that bad.

I would venture that many are sick of spending 30 minutes in traffic just to skip to the big-box store in order to get a few groceries.

We also know that sitting for hours on end of uninterrupted time is not good for our health, so if we could spend less time in our cars and more time on our feet, this would likely be a good thing.

In addition, if we live more of a “local” lifestyle, it is likely we will eat better food and forge better relationships with local businesses.

All said, we could say that the 15-Minute City sounds great!

But, like with all ideas that come from Schwab-minded ideologues, there is a fatal flaw in the notion that would further enslave the human race.

Man not God

If you look at the idea of the 15-Minute City, you will find that it is in reality not much different than how virtually all urban settings were during the great ages of Christendom.

The hypothetical maps of these imagined cities are usually circular, with concentric circles of various necessities in any direction. In a way, the idea is similar to a traditional Christian city or town from European history.

Compare the two settings in the following images.

The first is an image of a typical medieval Christian city, and the second is of a proposed 15-Minute City.

At first glance, there are certain similarities.

The medieval Christian towns were built before cars and trains, so it makes sense that everything would be close and within walking distance. The 15-Minute City is not dissimilar, with an emphasis on walkability and proximity to necessities.

In both settings, there would be opportunities for artisans and community relationships, which would make life pleasant in many ways.

But the fatal flaw is this: The Christian City is built to serve God, whereas the 15-Minute City is built to serve Man.

What is at the heart of the Christian City? God.

What is at the heart of the 15-Minute City? You.

We do not need to prove that these new cities could lead to climate lockdowns or population control efforts to know they will fail and harm the human race.

All we need to know is that in the heart of Christian community is God, and in the heart of a godless world is man.

This is nothing but another effort by the spirit of the Antichrist to invert the Christian order and supplant God with man.

It is another example of how the globalist elites of our world seek to dethrone Our Lord as the King of the Universe and make man the center of it all.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

