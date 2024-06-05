World’s largest children’s books publisher releases radical ‘LGBTQIA+’ guide targeting K-12 children

Scholastic’s radical ‘pride’ guide calls on teachers push ‘LGBTQIA+’ ideology on children as early as kindergarten and indoctrinate them in sexual depravity and fabricated gender ‘identities’ that don’t actually exist.

(LifeSiteNews) — Scholastic, the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, has published its 2024 “pride” guide for teachers of grades K-12, overflowing with ideological promotion of “LGBTQIA+” stories, advice, and “affirmation” targeting children and adolescents.

Scholastic is unequivocal in its pro-LGBT stance, devoted to obscuring timeless truths about the complementarity of the sexes while undermining children’s healthy identities as boys or girls.

In fact, Scholastic goes so far as warning against the communication of immutable truths about nature and science to children.

“Books and literature are never neutral,” declares Scholastic. “By engaging with queer literature for children and young adults, you are disrupting the status quo that implies being cisgender, heterosexual, and allosexual are the default.”

“Disrupting the status quo,” put differently, means “blocking and obliterating truth.”

Scholastic’s fatal flaw

At the outset of its “pride” guide, Scholastic says that the word “queer” is “an umbrella term to refer to the breadth” of so-called “LGBTQIA+ identities.”

“Everyone benefits from books with authentic representation of queer identities,” insists Scholastic. This, however, is a fatal flaw. Something that does not actually exist cannot be “authentic.”

“There are no ‘queer’ identities,” said prolific truth-teller James Lindsey, referencing the actual meaning of the term.

“A person cannot *be* queer,” said Lindsey. “It’s only possible to *act* queer, which is an oppositionally defiant political stance taken on as a personal identity.”

“It’s choosing to be functionally personality disordered and thinking it’s your true self,” he added.

Extreme LGBT ideology

“The 12-page document,” observed The Washington Stand’s Sarah Holiday, “is full of extreme LGBT ideology, and it makes no attempt to mask the progressive agenda.”

Furthermore, “the company has vowed to use company resources to fight efforts by schools & parents to determine what content is appropriate for children & keep illustrated pornography out of schools,” noted Sarah Marshall Perry, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

“Too bad it’s more concerned with proselytizing for the queer cause, & defeating the ‘colonialist gender binary’ than it is with the literacy scores of American children,” wrote Marshall on X.

The once venerable service, fondly remembered by generations of public school students, is a far cry from what it once was.

“The moral revolutionaries, as represented in this case by Scholastic, are seeking to mainstream and normalize ideologies that would have made no sense to any previous generation,” David Closson, Family Research Council’s director of its Center for Biblical Worldview, told The Washington Stand.

“For thousands of years of human history, questions related to sexuality were utterly uncontroversial. However, the moral revolution and those pushing it have had remarkable success in confusing some of the most basic categories of human existence,” explained Closson. “Scholastic is seeking to sow confusion amongst society’s most vulnerable population, which is our children.”

Marxist identity politics: A cult

Scholastic is now an unapologetic ally in a political movement with deep Marxist roots that wields identity politics as a weapon of mass destruction, undermining and obfuscating timeless truths and upending immutable definitions about marriage, man and woman, boy and girl, son and daughter.

Scholastic’s “Read with Pride: Educator, Caregiver, and Advocate Resources” guide is aimed at driving woke neo-Marxist ideology deep into kids’ hearts and souls through the trusted adults in their lives.

The guide isn’t aimed at converting those adults; it merely seeks to overwhelm them with misinformation normalizing the notion of fabricated sexual and gender identities for children. Scholastic wants the adults in children’s lives to push kids into embracing woke identities so that they can become part of any one of a growing number of new victim classes defined by sexual depravity and confusion.

Scholastic wants adults to feel that it is their absolute duty to expose children to woke LGBT Marxist ideology.

James Lindsey has explained elsewhere:

The initiate stage of cult induction is one of increasing psychological identification with the cult, its beliefs, and its practices. It’s also a period of learning the cult’s lingo and learning to speak like a cultist, which is, of course, a signal of fitting in. This awakening to cult identification in the Woke cult is called gaining “critical consciousness,” which is a belief that all of social reality is contoured by oppressive structural power dynamics that they have a duty to help overthrow by denouncing them with Woke criticism and Woke activism.

As such, Scholastic treats the adult consumers of their “pride” guide as nothing more than thoughtless pawns, doing the bidding of Marxist sexual revolutionaries. Similarly, Scholastic itself is a pawn, a tool of cultural Marxism.

Bottom line: Scholastic’s “pride” guide aims to corral children at the earliest ages into fabricated “LGBTQIA+” sexual identities – “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, aromantic,” and many more, including “pansexual,” “two-spirit,” “nonbinary,” and “genderqueer” – that don’t actually exist, tragically turning otherwise healthy young people into life-long victims.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

