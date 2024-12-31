World’s second-oldest bishop is a staunch defender of the unborn and the Latin Mass

(LifeSiteNews) — Today I want to tell you about a very special bishop.
He’s the oldest living bishop in the United States and the second oldest living bishop in the world – at the time of broadcasting this video, he’s just coming up to 101-and-a-half years old.
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1923, he was a fighter pilot in the Second World War – later joking with Benedict XVI that he may have been dropping bombs on Munich whilst Benedict was defending it and shooting at him.
He became a Benedictine monk in 1951, angering his father in so doing, and was ordained a priest in 1959.
Finding monastic life was not for him, he left in 1959 and was incardinated in the Archdiocese of Miami.
In 1971, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of Miami, and was given his own diocese in 1975. In 1983, John Paul II appointed him as the diocesan bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas.
That’s right, if you don’t know it by now, I’m talking about Bishop René Henri Gracida, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi.
Let us explore the life of the world’s second oldest bishop. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.
