Would Cardinal Pizzaballa’s election fulfill this prophecy about the ‘last pope’?

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show once again is canceled priest Father James Altman. We discussed this week’s conclave, the possibility of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa’s becoming the next pope, how Pizzaballa’s election may fit into St. Malachy’s prophecy of the popes, and more.

I opened the episode by asking Altman about his thoughts on Cardinal Pizzaballa, who currently serves as the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and his prospects for becoming the next pontiff. Pizzaballa gained international attention for volunteering to exchange himself for Israeli hostages in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attack, and is now one of the most talked-about papabile candidates.

I also noted how he’s originally from Italy but studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he embraced true ecumenism when he catechized his Jewish classmates about Our Lord Jesus Christ. Altman agreed with my assessment and underscored the connection between the prelate’s first name, “Pierbattista,” which means “Peter the Baptizer,” and St. Malachy’s Prophecy of the Popes.

This alleged prophecy offers brief descriptions about the 112 pontiffs from St. Malachy’s time until the end of the world. The clue for the 112th pope is “Peter the Roman.”

“I didn’t connect all the dots [at first] that Pierre really means Peter, that he’s from Italy, but also now he’s in the Holy Land,” the priest said.

I jumped back in to note that inside the Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Wall in Rome there are circular portraits along the ceiling depicting all the popes going back to St. Peter, and once they ran out of circles, there was only enough room to add two more after Pope John Paul II. According to the legend behind these portraits, we’ll reach the end of the world once the original portraits run out.

I also stressed that “Peter the Roman” is supposed to be a holy pope, which doesn’t seem to fit with Pope Francis, so perhaps it was meant for his successor. Altman highlighted the connection between Pizzaballa’s first name and St. John the Baptist.

“[When] you remember the Benedictus … Zacharias talking about John the Baptist who was just born, ‘And you, my son, will go before the Lord to prepare His way,'” he said. “How perfect if this guy is ‘Peter the Baptist’ going before the Lord to prepare His way [for His second coming]. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the end of the world, or that Christ is coming.”

Altman further noted how fitting it would be for someone like Pizzaballa, who is willing to be a martyr, to prepare the way for Our Lord’s second coming.

“What better person to be elevated to the papacy, but a faithful Catholic willing to be a martyr, [saying] ‘Take me instead of them,’ just like Maximilian Kolbe … and to go before the Lord to prepare His way. How perfect.”

