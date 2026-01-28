Young Americans are becoming more pro-life: Gallup poll

(LifeSiteNews) — According to a new report from The Daily Signal, recent data offer evidence of a surprising shift, with pro-life views on the rise among those aged 18 to 29:

Multiple surveys show an increase in the share of young adults identifying as “pro-life,” while support for unrestricted abortion access has declined in recent years. According to data from Gallup and others, the percentage of young adults calling themselves pro-life climbed to about 37% in 2025, an increase of about 8 to 11 percentage points compared to polls from 2022 and 2023.

At the time, American young adults have also begun to shift in their views on abortion policy, with “the percentage of young adults who say abortion should be legal in all circumstances [declining] sharply, falling by roughly 10 to 14 percentage points, according to Gallup data.”

Obviously, it is not all good news. When Americans come to the ballot box to vote on abortion in referendums, abortion activists have won, with the exceptions of Nebraska, South Dakota, and Florida. How people view abortion as a moral issue does not always translate into how they view abortion as a legal issue; the pro-life movement must not only persuade the majority that abortion is killing a human being, but that those pre-born human beings are entitled to protection under law.

There is some evidence of a shift, although it is too early to tell where the trend will lead.

“A separate Pew Research Center survey from 2024 found that adults under 30 are more likely than older Americans to say abortion should be legal ‘in all or most cases,’ but that support has fallen from earlier years,” The Daily Signal noted. “Analysts and movement leaders attribute the shift among young people to a variety of factors, including pro-life campaigning on college campuses, increased engagement with religious communities, and sustained debate over abortion policy since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.”

There have been many setbacks since Roe was overturned, the most significant of which is the Biden administration’s removal of the in-person doctor appointment requirement for acquiring the abortion pill. This has led to a vast national network of abortion pills flowing across borders from pro-abortion blue states such as California and New York into pro-life red states such as Louisiana and Texas. If abortion pills can be ordered by mail, pro-life laws cannot be enforced. Thus far, despite pressure from pro-life groups, the Trump administration has refused to rescind Biden’s policy, which was implemented on the pretext of COVID.

The underlying story here is the fact that pro-life sentiment has remained largely stable despite a half-decade of relentless, fearmongering propaganda pushed by every mainstream media outlet in America, pounding home the narrative that pro-life laws kill women.

Gallup’s 2025 poll on the issue indicated that Americans actually became slightly more pro-life this year; as statistician and scholar Dr. Michael New noted, “Despite an onslaught of negative media coverage about recently enacted pro-life laws, pro-life sentiment has actually remained remarkably durable.” Considering the sheer volume of deceit deluging the American public since Roe fell, this is nothing short of remarkable.

The pro-life movement has been outspent and outgunned by abortion activists, who receive tens of millions of dollars in free advertising from the media. Their narratives are reported as fact by the press, while pro-lifers struggle to get contrary evidence – such as the devastating effects of the abortion pill – into the mainstream. In fact, the media seeks to actively debunk any evidence rejected by the abortion industry.

In that context, the fact that pro-life sentiment has risen slightly rather than dropped precipitously is evidence that the pro-life movement’s base is solid – and that a real shift toward a pro-life majority is possible.

