Young Catholics in the Diocese of Tyler are rallying behind Bishop Strickland

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — More than two months after Bishop Joseph Strickland received an apostolic visitation from the Vatican, which has been speculated to be related to his outspokenness regarding the moral and doctrinal controversies in the Church, many of the faithful in his diocese are still rallying behind him and unconditionally supporting him. They come from diverse backgrounds but they have in common their love for the Church and the Catholic faith. Here are some of their stories:

Jason Stern

Jason Stern and his family left behind their lives in Minnesota to go to Winona, Texas. Moving to the Diocese of Tyler, and particularly to Veritatis Splendor, a Catholic community in Winona that has received the bishop’s blessing, meant for them the opportunity to raise their family in a strengthened community in which they all strive together for sainthood.

Currently, Veritatis Splendor has a chapel named in honor of the Holy Family where they can receive the sacraments and a retreat center named after Pope Saint John Paul II. The community also has plans to build an oratory. Families from various parts of the country have found their home in Veritatis Splendor.

“We moved here to strengthen and to grow deeper in our Catholic faith. My main responsibility as a husband and a father is to become a saint, to get to Heaven one day, to help my wife become a saint, to get to Heaven one day, and help my kids become saints, to get to Heaven someday, and that is why we moved here,” Stern said.

He wants to plant deep Catholic roots in his children to then “send them out in the world to be the light amongst the darkness in our culture.”