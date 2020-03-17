John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Young man who threw Pachamama idols into Tiber hospitalized today: prayer needed

Alexander Tschugguel has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Tue Mar 17, 2020 - 5:27 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
March 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Alexander Tschugguel, 26, of Vienna, Austria, who captured the attention of the world for removing the Pachamama idols from a Church in Rome, has been hospitalized today due to having contracted the coronavirus.

Alexander was in Italy 12 days ago. Those he was in contact with there are not showing signs of infection.

Alexander has been at home in bed with fever for nine days and is very weak. He texted me yesterday only to say he was too weak to speak. Today, he was admitted to hospital, and first reports suggest that his life is not in danger.

Alexander’s young wife who has been taking care of him is exhausted but shows no sign of the virus.

The family is in need of prayer for a full recovery. When his situation became known and people began praying he had the most relief he’s had since feeling unwell.

