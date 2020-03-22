Young man who threw Pachamama in Tiber releases statement: “God demands sacrifices from us”

Alexander Tschugguel is on the way to recovery and asks us all to accept this cross of the virus.

Alexander Tschugguel, the young man who became internationally known after having removed several Pachamama statues from a Catholic church in Rome and threw them into the Tiber River, is recovering in the hospital from the illness caused by the coronavirus. He now calls upon us to accept the sacrifices that come with the virus, “for all the bad things in the world...in the Church.”

“The virus strikes much harder than expected and hits all age groups,” he says. As LifeSiteNews reported, Tschugguel had been hospitalized on March 17 after contracting the coronavirus, suffering severely from it. Hundreds and thousands of people across the world prayed for his recovery. On March 21, Tschugguel posted a tweet in which he indicated that he is finally feeling a little bit better, after two weeks into the illness. “So right now it‘s day 14 of me having #corona,” Alexander Tschugguel wrote. “My lungs are still very weak and the rest of the body is too. Christ shows us here many possibilities of carrying our cross. Let us use this opportunity. Pray your #rosary daily and ask the Lord how to serve him best in these times.”

Today, Alexander asked LifeSite to share with our readers his message, in which he stresses the seriousness of this new virus and in which he asks us to accept it as a suffering willed by God for the sins of the world and of the Church.

Please see here his full statement:

Dear friends and supporters,

Thank you very much for all your prayers and encouragement during the last days. I am now in the 15th day of my illness and slowly on the way to recovery. The virus strikes much harder than expected and hits all age groups. Now we have to learn to deal with it, which means to understand that God demands sacrifices from us. He demands more from us this Lent than we are used to. We have to be very reserved, renounce many things and repent for all the bad things in the world and especially for all the bad things that have happened in the Church.

God in His abundant providence has imposed these restrictions upon us and we must see them as a cross to bear, especially for all those who are fatally ill with the virus, for all those families that are torn apart, for all aborted children, for the destruction of our homelands. For all this suffering we must now sacrifice our freedom, our prosperity and the lives we’re accustomed to living.

Let us do this together as believers. We can rest assured that God will never abandon us. As soon as I am healthy again, I will make a video and tell you how this virus feels and what it does to you. I send you all my heartfelt greetings and wish you

God's blessing,

Alexander Tschugguel