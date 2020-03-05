John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Young woman calls on UK Bishops to fulfill duty to fight for unborn: ‘shout it from the rooftops!’

Eden Linton is a pro-life activist who works for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children in the United Kingdom.
Thu Mar 5, 2020 - 9:30 am EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
March 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — It’s always encouraging to see young people engaged in the fight for the unborn. At this year’s March for Life in Washington D.C., I had the privilege to speak with an inspiring young woman doing extremely important work for the pro-life cause.

Eden Linton works for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children in the United Kingdom. As you’ll see on this special edition of the John-Henry Westen Show, she is a warrior for unborn babies.

Among other things, Eden calls on Bishops and laity in the U.K. to fulfill their “duty” to fight for the unborn.

Watch my interview with her below. Also, be sure to visit her website, Abortion. It's a Black and White issue. Click here: www.blackwhiteissue.com

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

  march for life, march for life 2020, pro-life, spuc, the john-henry westen show

Comments

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.