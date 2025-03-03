Your gift will defend truth: Stand with LifeSiteNews against Big Tech censorship

That FBI agents could storm pro-life activist Bobby DeGregoris’ home, guns drawn, despite his surrender demonstrates that this is no longer about law enforcement – it’s political persecution.

“A people that no longer dares to speak the truth is a people enslaved.”

And today, the voices that defend life, faith, family and freedom are being silenced.

Not just by laws, but by a creeping fear that using your freedom to speak the truth will cost you everything.

Holding traditional beliefs now makes you a target.

Whether through…

Government surveillance.

Corporate censorship.

Social ostracism.

The crackdown has become outright terror. FBI agents stormed January 6 protester Bobby DeGregoris’ home, and allegedly entered his infant’s bedroom, guns drawn, even though he had already surrendered.

This is not law enforcement. This is political persecution.

Take the case of Dr. David Berger, a professor at the University of Michigan.

Berger privately expressed pro-life views in an email – legal, but not allowed.

Investigated, scrutinized, then cleared – but the message was clear:

You (yes, you) may be next.

Or consider Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal group fighting for religious liberty.

The leftist Southern Poverty Law Center smeared ADF as a “hate group” simply for defending Christians who refuse to bow before the new moral order.

These are not isolated cases.

They are symptoms of a broader agenda to silence those who challenge progressive elites.

The pro-life movement has seen its voices deplatformed, its activists arrested, its organizations labelled as extremists. Peaceful protestors, like the DC Nine, were jailed for defending the unborn.

When people are afraid to speak, truth itself is at risk.

When truth is suppressed, justice is perverted.

And when justice is perverted, we are no longer free.

But LifeSiteNews is continuing to stand for true freedom.

We refuse to be silenced. We expose the lies, report the stories others fear to tell, and give a voice to those the world wants to erase.

LifeSiteNews’ video material allows us to bring the truth to an audience of tens (or even hundreds) of thousands.

But we need to be reaching millions if we want our movement and message to transform our post-Christian culture.

That’s why we need a new studio to expand our reach.

The new studio will allow us to…

Create high-impact shows that change hearts and minds.

high-impact shows that change hearts and minds. Break production bottlenecks with better sets and space.

production bottlenecks with better sets and space. Proclaim the truth to a world in need.

We cannot do this without you. We must raise $270,000 to cover the purchase and renovation of the studio.

But LifeSiteNews isn’t just about making videos.

Our LifeFunder project is giving many vitally important causes a way to generate support.

This crowdfunding platform has raised $3 million for people in need around the world, and you might have seen our massive “Christ is King” billboards which were also made possible thanks to donations on LifeFunder.

These 14ft x 48ft billboards have been viewed over 15 million times in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas.

As that campaign spreads, we need your help to launch a new LifeFunder website that will give many more important causes the means to continue.

Your support is an investment in truth. It ensures that LifeSiteNews continues to be a beacon of freedom and truth, so that the voices of the faithful are not drowned out.

Gifts of $35, $50, $100, $150, or $500 sustain our daily operations.

Larger gifts of $1,000, $2,500, or $5,000 fuel our expansion, enabling us to hire more staff and increase production.

This is not just about speech. It’s about the right to live freely under God’s law.

To protect the unborn.

To safeguard the family.

To uphold the truth in an age of lies.

To oppose the censoring of truth.

To promote a culture of life, oppose unjust wars, and defend innocent lives.

To expose harmful health policies and promote life-saving health practices.

Your gift to LifeSiteNews’s Spring Campaign is more than a donation.

It is a declaration that you will not be silenced.

that you will be silenced. It is an act of defiance against those who seek to crush the truth.

against those who seek to crush the truth. It is a lifeline for those fighting on the frontline.

Yours sincerely in love and gratitude,

John-Henry Westen and Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founders

LifeSiteNews.com

P.S. The battle for truth is the battle for freedom itself.

If LifeSiteNews is silenced, the unborn, the persecuted, and the faithful will lose a critical voice.

In 2018 , we had 66 million views on our site.

, we had views on our site. In 2019, we surged past 100 million – until the censors came after us.

Now, we must fight harder than ever to reach the next generation – the ones who will carry this movement forward. But we cannot do it without you.

Your support today is a defiant stand against the forces trying to erase truth from public life. Will you help us continue speaking out?

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

