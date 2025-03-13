Your Lenten almsgiving can fight for freedom and truth

Lent is a time to give with purpose. LifeSite’s Spring Campaign offers an opportunity to ensure your almsgiving defends life, family, faith, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear reader,

For some time, my wife and I, like many faithful Catholics and other Christians, have been prayerfully reconsidering where we can give our financial support and know that the funds are being properly used.

Sadly, we find out on a daily basis that some of the efforts we once trusted have been corrupted. Especially during the forty days of Lent, we want to ensure that our “almsgiving” supports life, marriage, family, authentic freedom, fidelity, and effective charity.

I had the privilege of assisting Bishop Joseph Strickland, a holy, faithful successor of the apostles, for five and a half years in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas.

My wife and I moved there specifically so I could assist him. When he became “Bishop Emeritus,” we returned to Chesapeake, Virginia, where we had raised our family. I still assist him, and it is truly a great honor.

Several months ago, he stayed with us during travels related to his national ministry. At dinner, we discussed this challenge – where we can give – and know we are really promoting what is faithful. My wife, in her always simple and honest manner, asked him a direct question, “Bishop, can you help us? Who and what should we give to?

His answer was simple, but profound: “GIVE TO THE TRUTH!”

That is why I am writing to you and asking you to join us in donating to “Let Freedom Ring,” the Spring Campaign of LifeSiteNews. In supporting this campaign, you will be giving to THE TRUTH.

In his letter to the early Christians in Galatia, the Apostle Paul wrote these profound words: “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand fast therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.” (Galatians 5:1) What does this admonition mean for us? The hunger of every human heart is for FREEDOM! Yet, as the apostle makes clear, there is a false notion of freedom, and a true notion of freedom.

In the eighth chapter of the Gospel of St. John, we read:

Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in him, “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”

The very exercise of freedom must always be directed toward what is true, otherwise it leads to slavery.

In the Lord,

Deacon Keith Fournier, JD, MTS, MPhil.

