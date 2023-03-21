YouTube censors LifeSite for calling out the LGBT agenda in ‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’

Believe it or not, we were banned for violating their 'hate speech' policy, even though our approach to LGBT issues has always been about love.

(LifeSiteNews) — Big Tech giant YouTube has attacked LifeSite again. They have banned us from posting on our YouTube channel for two weeks, and we are one strike away from YouTube deleting our whole channel the way they did back in 2021.

Believe it or not, we were banned for violating their “hate speech” policy, even though our approach to LGBT issues has always been about love – loving people in those homosexual relationships enough to tell them that the sexual behavior they are engaged in is harmful to their bodies and ultimately their souls. That loving approach was explicit in the video we were banned for. But that doesn’t matter to the overlords at YouTube.

YouTube is issuing us our second strike on the platform, for speaking the truth about Catholicism and traditional family values.

That’s why it is so providential that we have created our own video platform and just launched it. It is built exclusively to bring you and your family to the fullness of the truth, and to sound the alarm against Big Tech censorship on all its platforms. Remember: If you don’t own the platform, you are owned by the platform. So please support our efforts now at Give.LifeSiteNews.com.

This campaign is all about our fight against Big Tech’s attempt to keep us from reaching you. Help us to bring you the coverage nobody else is sharing about staying faithful to Christ and His truth on life and family.

We can’t do this without you. YouTube and Big Tech just need to issue one more strike and our channel will be permanently removed from YouTube. So join the fight and help us build something lasting. Help us with LifeSite’s new video platform, which you can already see now by visiting us at LifeSiteNews.com. You should always watch us direct at LifeSiteNews.com video page and see all our content uncensored and unfiltered.

If you are watching this on LifeSite’s own page, well done. I need your help to educate your friends and family to let them know to come direct to our video page at LifeSite rather than finding us on YouTube or other video platforms.

Remember: If you don’t own the platform, you are owned by the platform. We have had to build our platform, and we need your prayers, your support, and your telling people where to find us, to keep us going.

Thank you so much for your support! We know that this YouTube censorship will be a blessing for all of us. Our Lord promised that all things work for good for those who love Him, and we love Him! Get ready for something GREAT.

For LifeSiteNews, this is John-Henry Westen. May God bless you.

