‘Stop the Shot’ Continued: August 19

Livestream will be available here on August, 19, 2021 at 12pmEST.

Join this continuation of the ‘Stop the Shot’ conference on August 19, 2021 at 12pmEST by Truth for Health Foundation. Some of the world’s leading physicians and researchers will be discussing the threat the COVID shot poses to male and female fertility, as well as current pregnancies. Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Raphaeal Stricker, Dr. Richard Blumrick, Dr./Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, and Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet will be sharing newly discovered peer-reviewed science from 2012 and 2018, along with new whistle-blower evidence, that gives urgent significance for fertility and pregnancy, not being reported to the public by anyone else.

If you or someone you know is pregnant or of childbearing age, you MUST watch this conference.

Learn more about the truth about COVID, the jab, and masks here.



