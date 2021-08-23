‘Stop The Shot’ Part III: Whistleblowers, Doctors, and Lawyers

The FDA has announced they have “fully approved” the Pfizer shot without convening an Advisory Committee, allowing public comment, or reporting any of the public safety data.

Truth for Health Foundation is announcing that we as a public charity, acting in the public’s interest, are convening an international panel of experts on August 26, 2021 at 12pm Eastern. We have put together a Citizens Vaccine Safety Review Board, chaired by Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Paul Alexander, internationally known experts with experience on FDA Drug Safety Monitoring Boards. They will be analyzing data on injuries and deaths related to the COVID shots in the US (and worldwide, to the extent that data can be obtained) and will report directly to the public, in complete transparency.

The Citizens Vaccine Safety Review Board will also be asking the public to report vaccine adverse events directly to the Foundation Team for expert analysis and continued transparent reporting to the public – this is something the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was created to do, but has been proven they are not doing.

Whistle-blower evidence and new medical data of urgent significance on safety, currently not reported to the public, will be disclosed by Truth for Health Foundation in their duty to warn the public of these risks. This new data demonstrates the urgency to Stop The Shot until data can be independently evaluated and safer alternatives for treatment of COVID pursued and shared.

Click to watch Stop The Shot Part I: The Rest of the Story and Stop The Shot Part II: Fertility Risks.