1.5 million dead—What the West won’t admit about Ukraine

Retired Col. Douglas MacGregor gives an important assessment of the Ukraine conflict, claiming over 1.5 million Ukrainian casualties and accusing Western powers of sustaining a war built on illusion, not diplomacy.

From black-market weapons ending up with cartels to unchecked government corruption, MacGregor warns that U.S. aid is fueling chaos — not peace. As global tensions rise, could Donald Trump be the only world leader capable of ending the bloodshed?

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/russia-has-won-ukraine-has-already-lost-colonel-macgregor/



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten