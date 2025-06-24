Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

1.5 million dead—What the West won’t admit about Ukraine

Retired Col. Douglas MacGregor gives an important assessment of the Ukraine conflict, claiming over 1.5 million Ukrainian casualties and accusing Western powers of sustaining a war built on illusion, not diplomacy. 

From black-market weapons ending up with cartels to unchecked government corruption, MacGregor warns that U.S. aid is fueling chaos — not peace. As global tensions rise, could Donald Trump be the only world leader capable of ending the bloodshed?

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/russia-has-won-ukraine-has-already-lost-colonel-macgregor/


June 24, 2025

