1 Million March 4 Children REJECTS Canadian LGBT insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh

Pro-family Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh leads the 1 Million March 4 Children, a movement rejecting the LGBT agenda’s harmful impact on children. El-Cheikh explains the importance of protecting children’s innocence from the influence of gender ideology — values promoted by Canada’s LGBT lobby — and an urgent need to return to traditional family values. In a powerful sign of unity, Muslims and Christians joined together to champion pro-family values at the 1 Million March 4 Children, sending shockwaves even through the United States. The resistance against the Canadian culture of death, the LGBT movement, and the existential threat against the family has finally met its match: Muslims and Christians now rising up together to preserve the well-being of children and traditional family values.

