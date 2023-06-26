Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

1 Year After Dobbs: The Demise of Roe v Wade & The Pro-Life Work that Remains

The demise of Roe v. Wade was the largest single victory for the pro-life movement in United States history, and the first anniversary of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reveals that pro-lifers efforts to achieve this hard-fought win have not been in vain: since the Dobbs decision, thousands of unborn lives have been saved in this first year alone, energizing pro-lifers like never before to continue their life-saving work. Their objective: not only to make abortion illegal, but also unthinkable. While 13 states have laws outright banning abortion in their states, the work of cleansing the United States of Roe v. Wade’s gruesome abortion legacy continues. Join LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale on the ground for the action before the Supreme Court on Dobbs’ first anniversary and watch as pro-lifers continue to roll-back of the Culture of Death.

June 26, 2023

