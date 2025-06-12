10 Years After Obergefell: Truth, Consequences & Catholic Courage

Veteran pro-family advocate Peter LaBarbera sits down with John-Henry Westen to mark a sobering anniversary: 10 years since the Obergefell decision redefined marriage in America. LaBarbera lays out the cultural and spiritual fallout, from the normalization of gay parenting to the rise of transgender ideology and the marginalization of Christian truth. He exposes the hidden history of early LGBT activism, including disturbing links to pro-pederasty groups like NAMBLA, and challenges Christians to face hard truths the world wants erased. With clarity and conviction, he and Westen urge Catholics to speak with courage and love in a culture that now brands truth as hate.

