1,000+ Communist priests infiltrated the Catholic Church in America
Bella Dodd was a committed Stalinist who worked to undermine democracy in America and orthodoxy in the Catholic Church. Dodd's charm and wit helped her succeed in a once-considered conspiracy theory — infiltrating 1,000+ communists into the Catholic Church leadership. Now, Dr. Paul Kangor offers the full facts in his new book, "The Devil and Bella Dodd" in this exclusive sit-down interview with John-Henry Westen. Just how deep does the communist infiltration run in the Catholic Church? Tune in now and find out.
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 20, 2022
