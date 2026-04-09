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LEAKED DOJ report reveals Biden admin COLLUDED with abortionists to persecute pro-lifers

The John-Henry Westen Show

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A leaked draft report from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division may expose one of the most disturbing scandals in recent memory. Pro-life leaders Terrisa Bukovinac and Randall Terry say newly uncovered documents show direct collusion between former President Joe Biden’s DOJ and pro-abortion groups like the National Abortion Federation. Emails allegedly reveal a federal prosecutor coordinating with abortion activists, sharing information, and even helping secure funding while peaceful pro-lifers faced aggressive prosecution under the FACE Act. Meanwhile, over 70 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers went largely ignored. The report also details the use of undercover informants to infiltrate pro-life meetings and build cases against activists. If confirmed, this raises serious questions about political weaponization, selective justice, and whether the DOJ was used to protect the abortion industry while punishing those who stood for life.

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April 9, 2026

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