Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. But did he actually resign? The question has haunted the Church for over a decade — and John-Henry Westen argues it is time to ask it again.

The key lies in the language Benedict used. He renounced the ministerium — the active exercise of governance. But he retained references to the munus — the papal office itself. Canon lawyers have long pointed out that this distinction could render the resignation invalid under canon law. Benedict, a world-renowned Latin scholar and theologian, knew exactly what he was writing. A linguistic mistake is virtually impossible.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Pope Benedict’s personal secretary, and Benedict himself later made statements suggesting Benedict understood his role as continuing in a contemplative, prayerful capacity — even after relinquishing active governance. This implies a new understanding of the papacy, one that Catholic tradition has never recognized as possible.

John-Henry Westen puts the argument to AI models — ChatGPT and Grok — feeding them the premises of the case. Both concluded that if those premises are accepted, Benedict’s resignation would be invalid, and subsequent papal claimants would lack juridical basis. The analysis depends on accepting the premises, but the conclusion is stark.

This is not speculation. It is a canonical argument that has not been answered. And it has implications that cannot be ignored.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten