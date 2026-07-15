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Frank Wright: Surrogacy Is the New Slavery – And Both Parties Are Protecting It

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Commercial surrogacy is a $130 billion global industry. Women are treated as vessels. Children are sold as commodities. And the conservative movement has largely failed to confront it.

Frank Wright argues that the fight against surrogacy transcends political divisions. Feminist campaigners have spent decades opposing the commodification of women and children, yet their warnings have been ignored by a right that prioritizes economic freedom over human dignity. The result is a market that treats human beings as products, and a culture that has lost the ability to recognize evil when it sees it.

Wright traces the normalization of surrogacy, sexual libertinism, and consumerism to what he calls “market worship”, a moral crisis rooted in the rejection of Catholic social teaching. Human beings are not commodities. The family is not a contract. And the truth is not negotiable.

Confronting the surrogacy industry requires rejecting the false gods of the market and restoring a Christian understanding of the human person. The battle is not left versus right. It is truth versus ideology. And the soul of the West depends on which side wins.

Watch the full show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cmw8V0WtY_k

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July 15, 2026

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