13 children including 2 Latin Mass priests - How did this Mom do it?

Faithful Catholic parents will inevitably grapple with the question of how to raise their children to become saints. One of those is Tricia Nolan, a mother of 13 children, two of whom belong to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), a traditional order that exclusively celebrates the Latin Mass. In Part 1 of this week’s two-part interview, Nolan discusses her marriage story, the struggles she had to overcome, and the importance of Christ’s divine love in a Catholic marriage.

October 8, 2024

