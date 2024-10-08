13 children including 2 Latin Mass priests - How did this Mom do it?

Faithful Catholic parents will inevitably grapple with the question of how to raise their children to become saints. One of those is Tricia Nolan, a mother of 13 children, two of whom belong to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), a traditional order that exclusively celebrates the Latin Mass. In Part 1 of this week’s two-part interview, Nolan discusses her marriage story, the struggles she had to overcome, and the importance of Christ’s divine love in a Catholic marriage.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten