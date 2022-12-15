The John-Henry Westen Show

16-year-old boy suspended for defending girls' privacy against pro-LGBT Catholic school

A Pro-LGBT Catholic school in Ontario suspended 16-year-old Josh Alexander — and is now considering his expulsion — after Josh staged a school-wide protest against transgender ideology. Josh rallied support for a school-wide walkout in open defiance against the Catholic administration that is pro-LGBT. Students like Josh must be supported as administrations at every level attempt to censor and silence pro-life and pro-family voices — even within Catholic institutions. Expose the corruption by tuning in now!

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_Josh_Alexander121522

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 15, 2022

