2020 voter fraud cases are still making their way through the courts
Wed Jan 27, 2021 - 4:15 pm EST
In This Episode
Given the constant mantra of the mainstream media, you’d be forgiven if you believed that all the court challenges to the November election are done and gone. In fact, there are 30 of them still outstanding.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.