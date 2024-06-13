Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

2024 – A Year That Will Change the Course of History?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

2024 – A Year That Will Change the Course of History?

2024 may prove to be a turning point in world history. As WWIII looms, half the nations of the world are going to the polls. Will 2024 be the year mankind turns the corner or the year of global war?

June 13, 2024

