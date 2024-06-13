2024 – A Year That Will Change the Course of History?

2024 may prove to be a turning point in world history. As WWIII looms, half the nations of the world are going to the polls. Will 2024 be the year mankind turns the corner or the year of global war?

Help LifeSiteNews expose the globalists’ lies: Donate Today! https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SU24_LSNHOME_E1

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten