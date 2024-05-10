2024 National March for Life | Canada

On May 9th, thousands of students, families and Canadians from all walks of life gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for the 2024 National March for Life. Special guests Kevin Dunn and pro-life speaker Abby Johnson led countless people in the fight for life — reminding the world that no matter where we are, pro-life warriors will always peacefully assemble and raise our voices for the voiceless: our unborn brothers and sisters.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten