2024 National March for Life | Canada

On May 9th, thousands of students, families and Canadians from all walks of life gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for the 2024 National March for Life. Special guests Kevin Dunn and pro-life speaker Abby Johnson led countless people in the fight for life — reminding the world that no matter where we are, pro-life warriors will always peacefully assemble and raise our voices for the voiceless: our unborn brothers and sisters.

May 10, 2024

