2025 was the year the Bill Gates simulation gave for the next pandemic
The troubling prediction of a 2025 pandemic named the “SEERS” virus, notably aligned with a simulation from the Bill Gates Foundation. The pannel reflects on lessons from COVID-19, including societal control, propaganda, and church closures, critiquing failures in Church leadership and public institutions. A warning against manipulation by the government and Big Pharma, highlighting how fear was weaponized through divisive narratives. They conclude with a call for vigilance, spiritual resilience, and a renewed commitment to truth and faith in the face of potential future crises.
December 27, 2024
