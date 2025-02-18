21 Coptic Martyrs slain by ISIS | NEW FILM COMING SOON

The moving story of the 21 Coptic martyrs is now being told in a feature film for the first time by director and producer Raouf Zaki, who describes how he was moved by the 21 Coptics’ martyrdom and love for Christ. The astounding witness of the 21 Coptic martyrs slain in 2015 by ISIS on the beaches of Libya continues to make shockwaves across the world, revealing to believers and non-believers alike the true depth of ultimate devotion to Christ: the literal laying down of one’s life for Christ, who is Lord God and Savior. While Christians believe in things unseen, the story of the 21 Coptic martyrs shows that there can be no doubt of the power of real faith rooted in Christ.

Watch the interview John-Henry Westen had with the film’s director here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/death-of-21-coptic-martyrs-coming-to-the-big-screen/

