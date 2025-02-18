Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

21 Coptic Martyrs slain by ISIS | NEW FILM COMING SOON

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

The moving story of the 21 Coptic martyrs is now being told in a feature film for the first time by director and producer Raouf Zaki, who describes how he was moved by the 21 Coptics’ martyrdom and love for Christ. The astounding witness of the 21 Coptic martyrs slain in 2015 by ISIS on the beaches of Libya continues to make shockwaves across the world, revealing to believers and non-believers alike the true depth of ultimate devotion to Christ: the literal laying down of one’s life for Christ, who is Lord God and Savior. While Christians believe in things unseen, the story of the 21 Coptic martyrs shows that there can be no doubt of the power of real faith rooted in Christ.

Watch the interview John-Henry Westen had with the film’s director here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/death-of-21-coptic-martyrs-coming-to-the-big-screen/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 18, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

21 Coptic Martyrs slain by ISIS | NEW FILM COMING SOON

Recent Videos
11:52

Deep state vs. the Church—Bannon, Westen & Yore break it down

Recent Videos
7:52

Vans for Life honor Bishop Strickland for defending life!

Recent Videos
23:44

Blasphemous art sparks Catholic OUTRAGE at Grand Valley State

Recent Videos
7:27

WHAT TO KNOW | Why Pope Francis is attacking Trump's policy

Recent Videos
7:56

From drug-fueled rebellion to pro-life warrior | Bryan Kemper

Recent Videos
16:45

Planned Parenthood EXPOSED? Criminal enterprise CAUGHT | Frank Pavone

Recent Videos
3:30

America, the world is watching — be proudly pro-life!

Recent Videos
7:45

MANDATORY abortion training? Pro-life doctors speak out

Recent Videos
6:40

With Calvin Robinson: CANCELED for Elon Musk salute?!

Recent Videos
6:39

Trump’s pro-life pardons & the fight against abortion in 2025

Recent Videos
8:04

Is Pope Francis' health worse than we’re being told?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...