3-day "Esther Fast" challenge | Gain incredible blessings

Fasting can improve your physical and spiritual life — and the best part is, fasting doesn’t have to be difficult. Fasting may be intimidating, but with practice and devotion, small fasts can lead to tremendous grace and blessings. Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, invites all viewers to join him and the St. Joseph Partners team in a three-day “Esther Fast” to gain the grace for true repentance.

Watch the entire interview with Drew Mason here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/growing-close-to-god-during-financial-uncertainty/

Inspired even further? Invest in precious metals with LifeSiteNews’ trusted partner, St. Joseph Partners: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

February 23, 2024

