3 errors prophesied by Our Lady of Fatima that threaten the Church and world

David Rodriguez, content director at the Fatima Center and brother of Father Michael Rodriguez, gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month, discussing the Fatima apparitions and prophecies related to communism, modernism, and schism that we’ve seen fulfilled in the modern Church and world. He urged Catholics to resist these errors and heed Our Lady’s calls for conversion, penance, and devotion to her Immaculate Heart.

